Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

A disciplined year-end review can help investors correct drift, cut weak funds, and enter 2026 with a cleaner, goal-aligned mutual fund portfolio

equity mutual fund

equity mutual fund

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As 2026 approaches, financial planners say a year-end portfolio review is essential to keep your mutual fund investments aligned with your goals, risk appetite, and asset allocation. Market experts outline the signals to watch, the practical rebalancing steps to follow, and the mistakes that retail investors must avoid.

When should you review or rebalance?

Most investors wait for a sharp rally or correction before reviewing their holdings, but this is not ideal.
 
Nilesh D Naik, head of investment products at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), says investors should ideally review portfolios every quarter. According to him, if the actual asset allocation deviates significantly from the investor’s framework, realignment is needed. He notes that sustained underperformance, strategy changes, or even a change in the investment team are legitimate triggers for an exit. 
 
Swapnil Aggarwal, director at VSRK Capital, highlights changes in income, financial goals, risk appetite, or rising expense ratios as signals that deserve immediate attention. A portfolio also needs scrutiny when asset allocation drifts materially due to market movements, he adds.
 
Raghav Iyengar, chief executive officer of 360 ONE Asset Management, says a review becomes necessary when the portfolio no longer reflects the long-term goals it was created for. Persistent underperformance or funds misaligned with the investor’s time horizon are strong cues for a rebalance.  ALSO READ | Too many mutual funds in your portfolio? The sweet spot may surprise you

Also Read

Lumio Arc projectors, Xiaomi QLED TVs, Sony soundbar, Boat home theatre system

Year-ender 2025: Projectors to soundbars, 5 top picks for your living room

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Year-ender 2025: What's next for Bitcoin in 2026? Experts weigh in

Year Ender 2025: Tech Recap of best gadgets to take outdoors

Year-ender 2025: iPad Air to GoPro Max 2, 5 gadgets for outdoor enthusiasts

Gold ETF

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

education

From doctors to therapists: Top AI-safe jobs and foreign degrees for 2026

How rebalancing works in real life

Rebalancing can be done in multiple ways. Naik outlines two broad methods:
 
• Selling and buying to correct a major imbalance, while assessing the tax impact carefully.
 
• Incremental allocation through fresh SIPs or lump-sum investments into the underrepresented asset class. 
Aggarwal offers a practical example. If a targeted 60:40 equity-debt allocation drifts to 75:25 after a rally, an investor can direct all new investments into debt rather than selling equity. This restores balance gradually without triggering avoidable taxes.
 
Iyengar notes that restoring allocation should not interrupt long-term compounding. Investors can redirect new monthly flows or trim overweight positions in a tax-efficient manner.

How to decide what to trim, exit, or add

Experts agree that persistent underperformance for two to three years, strategy shifts, higher costs, and portfolio overlap are key reasons to exit. Naik also points to opportunities such as booking up to ~1.25 lakh in long-term capital gains or offsetting gains with available losses. Iyengar advises checking whether each fund still plays a useful role in the overall construct and says multi-asset funds can be valuable additions.

Common mistakes to avoid in 2026

Chasing the year’s top performers remains the biggest mistake, all three experts caution.
 
Naik warns against reacting to social media noise, while Aggarwal highlights over-churning, ignoring tax impact, and overlooking fund overlap. Iyengar adds that investors often exit after a weak quarter or jump into last year’s winners.
 
A disciplined review anchored in asset allocation, long-term goals, and risk appetite, rather than market buzz, remains the most effective way to keep your mutual fund portfolio on track for 2026.

More From This Section

Senior Citizens

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here

Stablecoins

India enters global top 10 for crypto transactional use on Stablecoin surge

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee slide, overseas inflation key when planning foreign educationpremium

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

Year-end portfolio review: Should you reduce weight of gold and silver?premium

Topics : Mutual Fund equity portfolio SIP Mutual funds year ender 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon