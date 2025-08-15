Friday, August 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it will affect you

UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it will affect you

The 'collect request' feature allows UPI users to send a payment request to another person, say, to split a dinner bill or remind a friend to return borrowed money

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

This ban applies only to P2P collect requests, not to normal UPI payments.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From October 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will discontinue the ‘collect request’ feature for peer-to-peer (P2P) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. The move aims to plug rising cases of fraud and misuse.
 
What is changing?
 
The ‘collect request’ feature allows UPI users to send a payment request to another person, say, to split a dinner bill or remind a friend to return borrowed money. The recipient can accept or decline the request.
 
While designed for convenience, this feature has increasingly been exploited by fraudsters, often targeting unsuspecting users into approving bogus payment requests. From October, no P2P collect requests will be allowed.
 
 
What you can still do

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

People face UPI payment issues; NPCI attributes glitches to banks

Paytm

We are AI-first: Paytm CEO outlines vision for future of digital payments

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Not saying users will have to pay for UPI but someone has to bear: RBI Guv

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm waits on mkt cap rule to ramp up UPI: MD & CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

New UPI rules explained: Here's what they mean for your daily transactions

 
This ban applies only to P2P collect requests, not to normal UPI payments. You can continue to:
 
Send money to friends or family by entering their UPI ID or scanning a QR code.
 
Make payments to merchants or verified businesses through UPI.
 
Curtains draw on a convenient tool
 
The change is expected to make UPI safer for individuals by removing a common fraud vector. However, it will also mean losing a convenient tool for requesting money from contacts. 
 
Compiled by: Amit Kumar 
   

More From This Section

car loan

Car loans start from 7.6% in August: Check fee waivers & bank deals here

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI 'collect requests' to end from October: here's how it changes payments

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

FASTag annual pass goes live: Here's how to get yours and save up to ₹17000

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank to pause phone, SMS and WhatsApp banking overnight on Aug 22-23

sbi

SBI scheme: Agniveers to get collateral-free ₹4 lakh loan at 10.5% interest

Topics : UPI UPI transactions Online payments Online Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon