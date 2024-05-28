US to China: Check out WEF's top 10 countries for travel and tourism

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its highly anticipated Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024. It lists the top countries gaining popularity in the travel and tourism industry. The rankings are based on a comprehensive analysis of factors such as infrastructure, sustainability, and competitive pricing. India is in 39th position among the 119 countries in the latest World Economic Forum's "Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024. Topping the list is the United States, followed by several European powerhouses and emerging Asian destinations. Here are the top 10 countries for travel and tourism in 2024 attracting travellers from all over the globe.

United States

The United States (US) takes the top spot due to its well-established tourism industry and diverse attractions like the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon and vibrant cities. In 2023, the US welcomed over 80 million international tourists.

Spain

Spain is the second-ranked country for its architectural marvels, beaches, festivals, and cuisine. Visitors flock to see Antoni Gaudí's works in Barcelona and the historic Alhambra in Granada. Spain received over 70 million international visitors in 2023.

Japan

Japan has seen a surge in tourism after the end of the pandemic, with nearly three million foreign tourists visiting the country in April 2024. The country's fusion of ancient traditions and modern innovations, from the serene temples of Kyoto to the bustling streets of Tokyo. In 2023 , Japan welcomed over 30 million international tourists

France

France, ranked fourth, is gearing up to host the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is expected to further boost its appeal to travellers. The country's romantic ambiance, exquisite cuisine, and iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum continue to draw millions of visitors each year. France attracts over 80 million visitors annually.

Australia

Australia offers a diverse range of experiences for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Sydney Opera House, the country's vast and varied landscapes attract tourists from around the globe. Australia welcomed over 8 million international tourists in 2023.

Germany

Germany has picturesque towns, world-renowned festivals like Oktoberfest and a rich history. From exploring historic castles along the Romantic Road to sampling traditional beer in Munich, Germany provides a well-rounded cultural experience for travellers. Germany received over 35 million international visitors in 2023.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) is a treasure trove of history and heritage, boasting iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and Stonehenge. From the vibrant streets of London to the stunning landscapes of Scotland, the UK caters to diverse traveller preferences with its blend of urban excitement and natural beauty. The UK welcomed over 30 million international tourists in 2023.

China

China's ancient civilization, stunning landscapes, and dynamic cities make it a captivating destination for adventurous travellers. From walking along the Great Wall to exploring the bustling streets of Shanghai, visitors can immerse in China's rich culture and modern facilties. In 2023 , China received over 50 million international visitors.

Italy

Italy enchants visitors with its timeless beauty, historic sites, and delectable cuisine. Whether indulging in pasta and gelato or marvelling at Renaissance art and architecture, travellers are captivated by Italy's cultural riches and culinary delights. Italy welcomed over 60 million international tourists in 2023.

Switzerland

Switzerland's breathtaking alpine scenery, pristine lakes, and charming villages make it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. From skiing in the Swiss Alps to cruising on Lake Geneva, Switzerland offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation amidst stunning natural landscapes.