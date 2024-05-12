IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to keep their playoff hopes alive when the two teams lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. If Bengaluru lose today's second match, which starts at 7:30 PM IST, they will be out of the race for a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Meanwhile, a win for Delhi Capitals means they will play yet another must-win game at home against Lucknow Super Giants, thus the race for playoffs will heat up.
Check CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024
However, the advantage for Delhi is CSK playing against Rajasthan in today's first match. A win for Chennai means, they keep their playoff hopes alive with Delhi and Lucknow being the other two teams who can finish the league stage on 16 points.
If CSK ends up losing today's match, they can still qualify for the playoffs with 14 points but have to depend on the result of other teams.
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, become the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the Playoffs with 18 points if they win today's match against Chennai Super Kings.Check IPL 2024 points table
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.491
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|0.217
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli has the orange cap with 634 runs in 12 matches.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|12
|12
|3
|634
|113*
|70.44
|413
|153.51
|1
|5
|55
|30
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|12
|12
|2
|541
|108*
|54.1
|371
|145.82
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.29
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holders
The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03/24
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|
Harshit Rana
KKR
|10
|9
|34.1
|332
|16
|24/03/24
|20.75
|9.71
|12.81
|0
|0
|5
|
Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|12
|12
|42.2
|437
|16
|29/04/24
|27.31
|10.32
|15.87
|1
|0