Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / WeWork rents at ₹1.7 cr; JP Morgan sub-leases same space at ₹4.4 cr in Hyd

WeWork rents at ₹1.7 cr; JP Morgan sub-leases same space at ₹4.4 cr in Hyd

Just days later, on 13 November 2025, WeWork executed a General Service Agreement (sub-lease) with JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, handing over the entire 1.76 lakh sq ft area.

WeWork

Photo: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

In one of Hyderabad’s largest workspace transactions this year, WeWork India has leased 1,75,953 sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A commercial tower in Hitech City’s Madhapur district, before sub-leasing the entire premises to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, as per property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.
 
The twin agreements—first between Mahanga Commercial Properties and WeWork, and subsequently between WeWork and JP Morgan—were registered this month, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.
 
WeWork’s Lease: ₹1.72 Crore Monthly Rent, 60-Month Term
 
WeWork India Management Ltd has taken the space on a 60-month lease, with a starting monthly rent of ₹1,72,43,394 and a security deposit of ₹10.34 crore.
 
 
  • Area: 1,75,953 sq ft
  • Starting rent: ₹98 per sq ft
  • Floors: 5th (501) and 6th (601)
  • Parking: 176 car parks
  • Registration date: 7 November 2025
  • Rent escalation: 15% after 36 months
  • Lock-in: 40 months 15 days
  • Handover: 1 July 2025
  • Fit-out / rent-free period: 4 months 15 days
 
The lease indicates aggressive expansion by WeWork in Hyderabad, a market where flexible workspace demand has surged post-pandemic due to hybrid working models adopted by IT/ITeS tenants.

Also Read

WeWork

WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

WeWork

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

WeWork

Embassy Group repays ₹1,748 cr of debt via WeWork India IPO proceeds

WeWork

WeWork India IPO closes on last day with 1.15 times subscription

WeWork

WeWork India IPO: Rapid growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

 
JP Morgan Sub-Lease: ₹4.38 Crore Monthly Rent, 1,501 Desks
 
Just days later, on 13 November 2025, WeWork executed a General Service Agreement (sub-lease) with JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, handing over the entire 1.76 lakh sq ft area. 
The deal carries a starting monthly rent of ₹4,38,12,297, supported by a security deposit of ₹25.97 crore.
 
Key terms include:
 
Area: 1,75,953 sq ft (same as master lease)
 
Starting rent: ₹249 per sq ft
 
Floors: 5th (501) and 6th (601)
 
Parking: 176 slots
 
Seats: 1,501 desks
 
Lease term: 60 months
 
Lock-in: 24 months
 
Rent escalation: 5% annually
 
Fit-out charges: ₹3,540 per sq ft
 
Handover: 15 November 2025
 
The significant rent spread between WeWork’s lease (₹98/sq ft) and the sub-lease (₹249/sq ft) reflects the value-add through fit-outs, amenities, workspace design, services, and JP Morgan’s demand for custom-built managed offices.
 
Skyview 20: A Magnet for Global Occupiers
 
Located on Hitech City Main Road, Skyview 20 is developed as part of the larger Skyview campus—one of Hyderabad’s most preferred Grade-A tech parks.
 
The asset has seen strong leasing traction from multinational financial services and technology firms due to proximity to major campuses, metro connectivity, and rising preference for high-density workspace parks.

More From This Section

Sushmita Sen, actress

Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra buys 2 flats in Mumbai's Goregaon for Rs 17 cr

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO pension and PF cover to self-employed, gig staff? Here's what we know

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

Hybrid funds shine with 17% five-year returns as markets stay choppy

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha plans ₹14K cr worth of 15 launches across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru

Hrithik Roshan

₹55 crore in two weeks: Hrithik Roshan family ramps up Mumbai property buys

Topics : WeWork

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon