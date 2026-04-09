What are the available rates and tenures for Personal Loans?

There are often times when one is faced with a sudden liquidity crunch, especially in the short term. In such cases, personal loans are a handy way to mobilise funds at short notice. However, do note that the conditions for availing a personal loan tend to be a bit stricter than other forms of borrowings. Interest rates might also be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk lenders have to account for. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenors available from various lenders for personal loans.