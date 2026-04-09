What are the available rates and tenures for Personal Loans?
A personal loan can be very useful in a sudden funds crunch, but may carry higher interest rates due to the higher risk it carries
BS Reporter
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There are often times when one is faced with a sudden liquidity crunch, especially in the short term. In such cases, personal loans are a handy way to mobilise funds at short notice. However, do note that the conditions for availing a personal loan tend to be a bit stricter than other forms of borrowings. Interest rates might also be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk lenders have to account for. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenors available from various lenders for personal loans.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:28 PM IST