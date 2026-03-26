Sweden plans 'honest living' rule; breach may trigger deportation: Report
Requirement for immigrants may lead to the deportation of those who misuse welfare or ignore debts
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Sweden has proposed a Bill calling for “honest living” rule by immigrants — a proposal that could lead to residence permit cancellations and deportation of people who fail to meet requirements, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.
The government proposed the Bill on Tuesday, signalling a stricter compliance regime for foreign residents. “Following laws and rules is a given, but it must also be a given that we do our best to live responsibly and not harm our country,” said Migration Minister Johan Forssell at a press conference.
Migrants who ignore debts, fail to follow the decisions of Swedish authorities, or misuse welfare “do not have the right to be here”, he said, according to AFP.
The Bill’s “honest living” interpretation expands the grounds on which residence permits can be revoked.
“Hederligt levnadssätt” (honest lifestyle) and “vandel” (conduct/behavior) are concepts in Swedish law, specifically in immigration and citizenship law, referring to the requirement that an individual lives in a manner that is respectable, law-abiding, and in accordance with societal norms.
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Under the proposal, authorities could act against migrants for:
- Ignoring payment of debts
- Not complying with official decisions
- Cheating the welfare or benefits system
- Providing false or misleading information in applications
- Working without paying taxes
- Failing to settle fines
The Bill also seeks to widen deportation powers in cases involving security concerns or false declarations during immigration processes.
Timeline and policy context
If approved by the Swedish parliament, the rule is expected to come into force on July 13, 2026, according to multiple reports. The move revives elements of a “good conduct” requirement that existed in Sweden’s migration laws before 2005.
The proposal is part of the Centre-right government’s broader immigration overhaul, backed by the Sweden Democrats, ahead of national elections scheduled for September 2026.
What it means for migrants
Sweden remains a key destination for professionals, particularly in information technology, engineering, research, and health care. The proposed changes will apply to those holding temporary or permanent residence permits.
For most migrants who:
- Pay taxes regularly
- Clear debts on time
What immigration applicants should do
As of now, the Bill is yet to be approved, and no detailed legal text has been published on official government platforms.
- Prospective and current migrants should:
- Track updates on Swedish government and migration authority websites.
- Ensure strict financial and legal compliance.
- Seek advice from licensed immigration professionals for case-specific clarity.
The proposed rules are unlikely to affect their residency status, provided they remain in compliance with existing Swedish immigration laws.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 2:53 PM IST