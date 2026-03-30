Fever in children: Warning signs, risks, and when parents should worry

Fever in children is one of the most common reasons for concern for parents. Although it is often a simple infection, it is true that there are occasions where it could be a cause for concern.

According to Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital , Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, fever is not the enemy, and the thermometer reading alone does not tell the full story.

“Fever is not a disease, but a body response to infection,” explains Dr Vivek Jain.

He says during fever, your child’s immune system switches into defence mode. The real concern, then, is not just that your child has a fever, but why they have it, and how their body is responding.

“What is more important than the reading on a thermometer is a child’s age, behaviour, and symptoms,” he adds.

What is considered a fever in children based on temperature readings?

According to Dr Jain, an underarm temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit (37.5 degrees Celsius) or above is considered a fever.

When does fever in children become dangerous?

Dr Jain says that if any of the following situations happen, one should not wait:

Babies under 3 months with fever ≥100.4°F (38°C)

Very high fever ≥105°F (40.5°C) that does not reduce with medication

Fever lasting more than 48 hours in children under 2 years

Fever lasting more than 3 days in older children

“Even if your child “looks fine”, do not take chances in these cases,” he says.

What warning signs with fever in children need urgent care?

According to Dr Jain, sometimes, it is not the fever, but what comes with it that signals danger. He says that if you notice any of the following, seek immediate medical attention:

Difficulty breathing

Excessive drowsiness or unusual sleepiness

Seizures

Neck stiffness

Persistent headache

Non-blanching rash

Continuous vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Signs of dehydration (no urine, dry mouth, no tears)

Why does a child’s age matter in fever cases?

Dr Jain says a fever in a newborn is very different from a fever in a school-going child.

Newborns (0–28 days): Even a mild fever can be an indication of serious infection, and so, immediate hospital care is essential.

Even a mild fever can be an indication of serious infection, and so, immediate hospital care is essential. Infants (1–3 months): This age group is also at high risk. “Medical attention is recommended early… if illness lasts more than 24 hours, urgent evaluation is needed,” says Dr Jain.

This age group is also at high risk. “Medical attention is recommended early… if illness lasts more than 24 hours, urgent evaluation is needed,” says Dr Jain. Children (3 months–5 years): Most fevers are viral and self-limiting, but if your child looks unwell, it would be wise not to delay a doctor visit.

Most fevers are viral and self-limiting, but if your child looks unwell, it would be wise not to delay a doctor visit. Older children (>5 years): If they are active, eating, and drinking fluids, mild fever can often be managed at home.

Which serious illnesses can start with just fever in children?

Dr Jain warns that some dangerous conditions begin with nothing more than fever. For example:

Dengue: High fever with body aches (symptoms evolve in 3–5 days)

High fever with body aches (symptoms evolve in 3–5 days) Meningitis: Fever with neck stiffness, vomiting, behaviour changes

Fever with neck stiffness, vomiting, behaviour changes Sepsis: Fever with lethargy, cold limbs, reduced urine

Fever with lethargy, cold limbs, reduced urine Encephalitis: Fever with confusion or seizures

These can look like common viral infections at first, and thus Dr Jain emphasises that watching your child’s behaviour is crucial.

What are the most common mistakes parents make during child fever?

Even with the best intentions, some habits can do more harm than good:

Giving paracetamol too frequently or in wrong doses

Using ibuprofen in children under 6 months

Relying on cold sponging or ice baths (not recommended)

Focusing only on fever, ignoring other symptoms

Delaying doctor visits for infants

How should parents manage fever in children at home safely?

Medication

Use paracetamol (acetaminophen) in correct weight-based dosage

Ibuprofen only for children above 6 months

Avoid aspirin

Hydration

Encourage fluids such as water, ORS, or breast milk

Monitoring

Check temperature every 4–6 hours

Track urine output