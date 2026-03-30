Why intense dreams may make your sleep feel deeper and more restful

Vivid, immersive dreams may play a key role in making sleep feel deep and restorative, researchers have found.

According to a new study titled Immersive NREM2 dreaming preserves subjective sleep depth against declining sleep pressure, published in PLOS Biology, feeling well-rested might have less to do with how long you sleep and more to do with what your brain experiences during the night.

The neuroscientists at the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca in Italy found that even as the body’s need for sleep decreases overnight, richer dream experiences can maintain the sense of deep, uninterrupted rest.

So, your most intense dreams may not disturb your sleep, they might be protecting it.

What did the study find about vivid dreams and sleep depth?

Researchers analysed 196 overnight sleep recordings from 44 healthy adults, using high-density EEG to track brain activity during sleep. Participants were woken more than 1,000 times and asked two key things:

What they were experiencing just before waking

How deep their sleep felt

This allowed scientists to connect brain activity, dream quality, and perceived sleep depth directly.

The study found that people reported the deepest sleep in two situations:

When they had no conscious experience (deep unconsciousness)

When they had highly immersive, vivid dreams

In contrast, sleep felt shallow when people experienced only a vague awareness, like a faint sense of being present without a clear dream.

This challenges the long-held belief that only dreamless sleep leads to the deepest sleep.

Why do vivid dreams make sleep feel deeper and more restorative?

The researchers identified a key factor called “perceptual immersion”, which refers to how vivid, emotional, and sensory-rich a dream is. They found that the more immersive the dream:

The deeper the sleep felt

The more detached people felt from the outside world

In contrast, thought-like or fragmented mental activity made sleep feel lighter.

However, the study found that even when the brain showed wake-like activity (higher-frequency signals), people still felt deeply asleep if they were dreaming vividly.

How does perceived sleep depth change through the night?

The study authors say that as the hours pass:

Sleep pressure (the body’s need for sleep) declines

Sleepiness peaks and then drops

But perceived sleep depth actually increases

The researchers say that this happens because dreams become more immersive and vivid over time.

So even as your body needs less sleep, your brain may compensate by generating richer dreams, helping you feel deeply asleep. This study suggests dreams may:

Buffer fluctuations in brain activity

Maintain a sense of disconnection from the outside world

Sustain the feeling of deep, continuous sleep

Could this change how sleep disorders are treated in future?

The study authors say that if future research confirms these findings, it could open new approaches, such as:

Enhancing dream quality or immersion

Addressing disrupted dreaming in insomnia

Using sensory or cognitive techniques to improve perceived sleep depth

The researchers say that this could shift sleep medicine from focusing only on hours and stages to also considering dream experience.