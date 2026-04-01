How increased screen time is triggering a rise in computer vision syndrome

It often begins subtly, with tired eyes after a long workday, yet can build into persistent discomfort that is easy to ignore. As screen time becomes unavoidable across work, education, and leisure, doctors are warning of a sharp rise in computer vision syndrome (CVS). Experts note that a significant proportion of working professionals report symptoms linked to prolonged screen exposure, and add that the issue now extends beyond office-goers to also affect children.

What is computer vision syndrome?

Computer vision syndrome (CVS) refers to a group of eye and vision-related problems that occur due to extended use of digital screens such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

"Digital eye strain or CVS happens when the eyes are overworked by staring at screens for long periods," shares Dr Abhishek Varshney, senior consultant - ophthalmology at Max Healthcare

The human eye is naturally relaxed when looking at distant objects. It must work continuously to focus on near screens, and this constant effort leads to fatigue over time.

This growing concern is backed by research, as a study published in Future Science OA last year found that nearly 69 per cent of the population is affected by computer vision syndrome, with prevalence differing by gender, region, and income levels.

Why are CVS cases rising?

The surge in CVS cases is closely linked to changing lifestyles, and experts say multiple factors are driving this trend:

Increased screen time due to remote work and digital learning

Frequent smartphone use for entertainment and communication

Poor workstation ergonomics and posture

Reduced blinking while focusing on screens

Exposure to glare, improper lighting, and blue light

Prolonged exposure has become routine, and many individuals spend over six hours daily on screens, which significantly raises the risk of symptoms.

Doctors also highlight that the condition is no longer confined to adults, as children and teenagers are increasingly affected due to early and excessive device use.

Dr Varshney explains that, unlike adults, children may not recognise when their eyes are under strain, or they may ignore the discomfort because they are deeply engrossed in screens. He adds that children also tend to blink less while using devices, which can lead to dryness and increased eye strain.

In addition, they often hold screens closer to their faces, which further worsens the problem. With more schools adopting digital learning, screen use is no longer limited to leisure, and has become an unavoidable part of education as well.

What symptoms should you watch for?

CVS often develops gradually, and while symptoms may appear mild at first, they can worsen if ignored.

Key signs include:

Eye strain and fatigue

Dryness, redness, or excessive watering

Blurred or double vision

Headaches and difficulty focusing

Neck, shoulder, and back pain

Sleep disturbances

In many cases, these symptoms extend beyond the eyes and affect overall well-being, especially when poor posture and long sitting hours are involved.

"Digital eye strain itself doesn't typically cause permanent damage, but long-term excessive screen use without breaks could increase the risk of developing conditions like nearsightedness over time," adds Dr Varshney.

Why is CVS more than just an eye problem?

Experts emphasise that CVS is not limited to vision issues, and it is increasingly linked to musculoskeletal discomfort and sleep problems.

"Prolonged screen exposure, often exceeding 8 to 10 hours a day, combined with poor posture, is placing sustained pressure on nerves and joints. If this trend continues unchecked, we could see a significant increase in early-onset musculoskeletal and nerve disorders over the next decade,” cautions Dr Simon Thomas, senior director, robotic joint replacements & orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Experts share that real-world cases reflect this trend, with even young individuals being diagnosed with early-stage carpal tunnel syndrome and cervical nerve compression, both linked to prolonged device use and poor posture.

How can you prevent computer vision syndrome?

The good news is that CVS is largely preventable, and simple daily habits can significantly reduce the risk.

Healthy screen habits

Follow the 20-20-20 rule, and look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes

Blink consciously to keep eyes moist

Take regular breaks from screens

Better ergonomics

Position screens slightly below eye level

Maintain proper posture while sitting

Ensure adequate lighting and reduce glare

Eye care practices

Use lubricating eye drops if needed

Get regular eye check-ups

Use corrective glasses where prescribed

"Screens that emit more blue light, such as those on smartphones and tablets, tend to cause more eye strain than other types, like e-readers," shares Dr Varshney. Adjusting screen brightness or using a blue light filter can help.

Doctors stress that even minor adjustments in screen use and posture can help reduce strain and improve comfort.

If symptoms of digital eye strain do not improve despite adjusting screen habits, or if you experience frequent squinting, difficulty focusing on distant objects, or the need to move closer to screens, it may be time to consult an eye specialist.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS With digital devices now embedded in everyday life, awareness and early intervention are crucial. Recognising the signs, adopting healthier screen habits, and prioritising eye care can go a long way in preventing long-term issues.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.