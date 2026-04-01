Screen-free mealtime: Simple tips to help your child eat without a phone

It has become a familiar scene in many homes where a child sits at the dining table with one hand on a spoon and the other glued to a screen. While it may seem like an easy way to get them to finish a meal, experts warn that this habit can quietly affect both nutrition and behaviour.

But with a few consistent changes, parents can gently steer children towards healthier, more mindful eating habits.

Why screens during meals can be harmful

According to Dr Murali Krishna, consultant - psychiatry & counselling services at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, screens can interfere with a child’s natural relationship with food.

“When children are distracted by screens, they tend to eat mindlessly, often missing natural hunger and satiety cues. This can lead to overeating or, conversely, inadequate intake. These can affect growth and nutrition over time,” Dr Krishna told Business Standard.

This concern is also backed by research. A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found a clear link between problematic smartphone use and disordered eating behaviours.

“It is apparent from our study that, even for people without a diagnosis of an eating disorder, overuse of a smartphone is associated with poor body satisfaction and altered eating behaviours, and is a potential source of distress,” said senior author of the study, Ben Carter, professor of medical statistics, King’s College, London.

Dr Krishna also highlights the behavioural impact, saying, “Regular screen use at the table reduces opportunities for family interaction, which is critical for language development, social skills, and emotional bonding.”

Over time, this can turn mealtimes into a struggle, as children begin to depend on screens and refuse to eat without them.

When should parents set rules?

Experts suggest it is never too early to begin.

Dr Krishna explains, “Introduce no screens at the table as early as complementary feeding begins.”

At this stage, children are learning about food, and they need to focus on taste, texture and the act of eating.

Rather than being overly strict, consistency is what matters most. A simple family rule such as 'no devices during meals for everyone' works better than occasional enforcement because children respond well to predictable routines.

How to break the habit without tantrums

If your child is already used to screens, removing them abruptly may lead to resistance. A gradual transition is more effective and allows children time to adjust.

Here are some practical strategies parents can try:

Reduce screen time step by step, such as switching it off midway through meals

Replace screen time with conversation, storytelling, or simple games

Involve your child in mealtime choices, like picking a vegetable, setting the table or serving food

Stay calm during protests, because consistency and patience are key

Dr Krishna notes that while children may throw tantrums at first, they usually adapt within a few days or weeks if parents hold the boundary with empathy.

Lead by example at the table

Children often copy what they see, so parental behaviour plays a crucial role. If adults are checking their phones during meals, children are likely to do the same.

Putting devices away, making eye contact, and talking about the day can make meals feel more engaging. When children see that mealtimes are about connection and not distraction, they naturally begin to follow that pattern.

Healthy alternatives to keep children engaged

Keeping children interested in meals without screens is possible, and it can even make family time more enjoyable.

Some simple ideas include:

Talking about colours, textures, and tastes of food (especially for younger children)

Asking questions like “What was the best part of your day?”

Letting children help set the table or serve small portions

Creating family meal-time rituals, such as sharing anecdotes from the day

These small changes can turn mealtimes into a positive, interactive experience rather than a rushed routine.

Breaking the screen-at-mealtime habit may take effort, but it is worth it. With consistency, patience, and a bit of creativity, parents can help children build a healthier relationship with both food and family.

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This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.