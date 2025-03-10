Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Hospital sector drives $30 bn investment in India's healthcare over 2 years

Hospital sector drives $30 bn investment in India's healthcare over 2 years

The report states that hospitals in India undertook M&A deals worth $6.74 billion and attracted $4.96 billion from private equity (PE) investors

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s healthcare and pharma sector recorded 594 merger and acquisition (M&A) and private equity (PE) transactions worth over $30 billion in deal value between 2022 and 2024, with the hospital sector emerging as a preferred investment destination, according to a joint report by consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat and the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI).
 
The report states that hospitals in India undertook M&A deals worth $6.74 billion and attracted $4.96 billion from private equity (PE) investors, accounting for 40 per cent and 38 per cent of such deals between 2022 and 2024, respectively.
 
During the period, hospitals also raised $466 million through initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
 
“Valuation multiples range between 20 and 30 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), particularly in high-demand specialties such as oncology, cardiology, and mother-and-child care,” the report stated.
 
Similarly, foreign direct investments (FDI) in healthcare and diagnostics reached $3.2 billion during the two-year period. Moreover, in FY24-25 until September, hospitals and diagnostics players generated $931.46 million through FDI inflows.

Also Read

TB

Tuberculosis cases rising in UK and US, why is it a global health concern?

pharma

Indian pharma market registers 7.5% growth in Feb 2025: Pharmarack

Pope Francis

Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, taken off ventilation mask

PremiumSanjay Kukreja, Partner and CIO, ChrysCapital

Have 5-6 portfolio firms planning IPOs: ChrysCapital's Sanjay Kukreja

clinic trials

India's first three transgender clinics close after USAID funding freeze

 
Highlighting the key drivers of investment, the report stated that consolidation in multispecialty hospitals and technology integration underscore efforts to scale operations and strengthen market presence.
 
Similarly, investor focus on single-specialty hospital segments such as nephrology, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), and oncology has attracted $1.4 billion in PE investments over two years due to their asset-light, scalable models.
 
Commenting on the findings, Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S J, partner and healthcare industry leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said that India’s healthcare landscape is being reshaped by shifting demographics, increasing cases of chronic lifestyle diseases, and a rising emphasis on preventive care and quality healthcare services.
 
These structural shifts, coupled with growing insurance penetration and post-pandemic resilience, are redefining patient expectations and healthcare delivery models.
 
“Simultaneously, investor interest in value-based care models and efficiently run hospitals continues to grow, supported by strong market fundamentals and a favourable investment climate,” he added.
 
Highlighting the urban-rural bed disparity as a future challenge for the sector, Girdhar Gyani, director general, AHPI, said that 60 per cent of hospital beds are concentrated in metro cities, while 70 per cent of the population resides in non-metro regions.
 
“The increasing cost of medical treatments and high out-of-pocket expenditures further necessitate innovative financing models," he added.
 
He stated that addressing these concerns through enhanced medical training programmes, incentives for rural healthcare expansion, and digital health adoption will be pivotal in ensuring equitable access to care across all regions of India.

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

Funds under PRIP scheme likely to be sanctioned by August 2025: DoP

High temperatures

India likely underreporting heat-related deaths: WHO's ex-chief scientist

Covid-like symptoms

Flu cases surge in Delhi-NCR: 54% households report Covid-like symptoms

PremiumDoctor, Medical, Health care

Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle medical teachers' shortage

Doctor, Medical, Health care

3 in 5 women at risk of anaemia in India, says Redcliffe Labs report

Topics : Private Equity healthcare Pharma sector initial public offerings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon