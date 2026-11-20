Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 (bird flu) vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu.

Officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said the vaccine was developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

They said this is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of clade 2.3.2.1a of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

H5N1, or bird flu, is one of the most frequent diseases affecting India's poultry sector, leading to losses amounting to thousands of crores in both the domestic market and exports.

India's most recent major bird flu outbreak occurred in May 2026 in Navapur, Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, where the H5N1 strain of avian influenza led to the culling of nearly 400,000 poultry birds across 13 farms.

The outbreak was detected in commercial poultry farms, prompting a large-scale containment operation between May 1 and May 8, 2026.

Around 2.16 million eggs and 500 tonnes of poultry feed were destroyed. The strain was identified as highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1). Bird flu usually gains momentum with the onset of winter.

Meanwhile, addressing a programme organised at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this indigenous vaccine was an important achievement for India in bird flu prevention and animal health protection.

"This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance," he said while hailing the team of scientists that developed the vaccine indigenously.

"Bird flu causes large-scale deaths of chickens and huge economic losses to poultry farmers. The indigenous vaccine will strengthen bird flu control in India and provide protection to chickens," he said.

Chouhan said more than 500 outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 had been recorded in India since 2006, and until now, no specific vaccine had been available against the H5N1 virus.