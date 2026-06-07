Next-gen obesity drug curbs sleep apnea, aids weight loss: Eli Lilly

Drugmaker Eli Lilly presented trial results to medical professionals on Saturday showing its next-generation obesity drug retatrutide curbed sleep apnea severity in addition to boosting weight loss and helping knee pain.

In a Phase 3 trial, Lilly found a weekly injection of retatrutide reduced moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea severity by 60.6 per cent in adults with obesity. Lilly's older drug Zepbound is approved for the condition.

In the same trial, the drug reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 73.1 per cent, Lilly found. The results were presented at an American Diabetes Association conference in New Orleans.

Lilly previously disclosed results of the two studies presented on Saturday showing patients with obesity lost 28 per cent of body weight and adults with type 2 diabetes experienced significant drops in blood sugar levels.

In one of the studies, 2 per cent of patients with diabetes who took the lowest dose of the drug experienced major adverse cardiovascular events. Such events were not necessarily caused by the drug, according to detailed results published in the Lancet on Saturday.

Retatrutide is Lilly's experimental "triple G" drug, which targets GLP-1, a second obesity-related hormone called GIP and the body's receptors for a third hormone called glucagon. The Indiana-based company and rivals including Denmark's Novo Nordisk are in a race to dominate the booming market for obesity and diabetes drugs. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)