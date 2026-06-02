Filtered vs unfiltered coffee: Which brew is better for your heart?

For many people, coffee is more than just a beverage. It is a morning ritual, a productivity booster and sometimes the fuel that gets them through a long day. While debates around how much coffee is safe continue, experts say another question deserves attention: how is your coffee brewed?

A growing body of research suggests that the brewing method can influence the health effects of coffee, particularly when it comes to cholesterol levels and heart health. The reason lies in two naturally occurring compounds found in coffee beans - cafestol and kahweol.

Studies have found that paper filters remove much of these compounds, while unfiltered brewing methods allow more of them to reach your cup. So, does that mean filtered coffee is healthier than unfiltered coffee? Here's what you should know

What is the difference between filtered and unfiltered coffee?

The main difference is that filtered coffee passes through a filter that traps coffee oils, whereas unfiltered coffee retains more of these oils and their naturally occurring compounds.

Coffee contains natural oils that carry compounds called cafestol and kahweol. These belong to a group of substances known as diterpenes. While they have been linked to some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, studies have consistently shown that they can raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol when consumed in large amounts over time.

According to Dr Ajay Dua, Director & Unit Head (Unit-3), Cardiology, Aakash Healthcare, many coffee drinkers are unaware that brewing methods can influence the health impact of their daily cup.

"Coffee itself is not necessarily harmful and in moderation may even provide some health benefits. But people often don't consider the impact of brewing methods. Cafestol and kahweol are compounds naturally present in the oils of coffee and increase LDL cholesterol levels when consumed regularly," he said.

Common filtered coffees

Paper filter drip coffee

Drip coffee

Some machine-brewed coffees that use paper filters

Common unfiltered or semi-filtered coffees

French press coffee

Turkish coffee

Espresso

Moka pot coffee

Coffee brewed using metal filters

"One interesting example is traditional South Indian filter coffee. Although it is brewed using a metal filter that removes coffee grounds, it may not remove as many coffee oils as paper filters," shares Dr Dua.

"As a result, it sits somewhere between fully filtered and unfiltered coffee. The overall impact depends on how strong the brew is and how frequently it is consumed," he adds.

Why are experts concerned about cafestol and kahweol?

Research over the years has shown that cafestol is one of the most potent cholesterol-raising compounds found in our diets.

These compounds can increase LDL cholesterol levels by influencing how the body processes and eliminates cholesterol. As paper filters capture much of the coffee oil, filtered coffee generally contains significantly lower amounts of these substances.

A Swedish study, published last year in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases, found that coffee from several office vending machines and some brewing systems contained higher levels of cholesterol-raising compounds than traditional paper-filtered coffee. These compounds also lowered high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or good cholesterol.

Similar patterns have been highlighted by researchers at Harvard Medical School, who say paper filters remove much of the cafestol present in coffee oils, making filtered coffee a better option for people concerned about cholesterol levels.

"One or two cups a day won't cause worry, but people who drink several servings of unfiltered coffee every day will start to notice a change in their cholesterol levels over time," said Dr Diwakar Kumar, Consultant – Cardiology Unit-II, Asian Hospital Faridabad.

Should you switch to filtered coffee?

For most healthy people who drink coffee in moderation, there is no reason to panic.

Experts emphasise that coffee remains a complex beverage with several potential health benefits. Studies have linked moderate coffee consumption to lower risks of certain chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and some cardiovascular diseases. "Health benefits of coffee are multi-layered and all coffee, whether filtered or unfiltered, also contains antioxidants and polyphenols that are beneficial to health," shares Dr Kumar.

However, people who already have elevated cholesterol levels or other cardiovascular risk factors may benefit from paying closer attention to how their coffee is prepared.

Dr Dua said, "For those who already have high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension or a family history of heart disease, switching to paper-filtered coffee can be an easy lifestyle change that may help with better lipid control over time."