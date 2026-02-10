Ozempic may slow arthritis progression beyond weight loss, study finds

Semaglutide, sold under brand names like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus, has long been associated with type 2 diabetes treatment and weight loss, but new evidence suggests its benefits may extend well beyond the scales. A study titled Semaglutide ameliorates osteoarthritis progression through a weight loss-independent metabolic restoration mechanism, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, has found that the drug can slow the progression of osteoarthritis by directly improving cartilage health, regardless of weight loss

We used to think that the benefit of GLP-1 drugs (like Ozempic) was dependent on weight loss. Now we know so many health benefits have little to do with that! https://t.co/w4JfHLcqoq pic.twitter.com/RnY7tu4gj1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 9, 2026

What did the new semaglutide study find about arthritis and joints? The study examined how semaglutide affects osteoarthritis progression using both mouse models and a small randomised clinical trial in humans. Researchers found that semaglutide slowed joint degeneration and promoted cartilage restoration even when weight loss was not responsible for the improvement. This challenges the long-standing assumption that reduced joint stress from weight loss is the primary reason GLP-1 drugs help arthritis. Instead, the drug appeared to act directly on cartilage cells , improving their metabolic function and resilience. The study found that semaglutide shifted cartilage cell metabolism away from glycolysis, a less efficient way of producing energy, towards oxidative metabolism, which is more efficient and sustainable. This metabolic shift helped restore cartilage health and slowed disease progression.

Can GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic be used to treat osteoarthritis?

According to the findings, semaglutide could eventually be explored as a disease-modifying therapy for osteoarthritis. This, the study authors say, is particularly important for people with osteoarthritis who are not overweight or who cannot lose weight easily.

However, researchers caution that larger and longer human trials are needed before arthritis treatment guidelines can change.

Semaglutide benefits beyond weight loss and arthritis

While the current study focuses on osteoarthritis, it builds on a growing body of research suggesting that GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide may offer wide-ranging health benefits beyond weight loss.

Previous large clinical trials and real-world studies have shown that semaglutide can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events, with researchers noting that a significant share of this protection appears to occur independently of weight loss.

Reductions in arterial inflammation have also been observed early in treatment, sometimes before meaningful weight changes take place.

Evidence from earlier studies has also linked GLP-1 therapy to improved kidney outcomes, including reduced protein leakage in urine, an important marker of kidney damage.

Similarly, research on liver disease suggests that semaglutide improves markers of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), with improvements in liver enzymes and inflammation often seen before weight loss sets in.