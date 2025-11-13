Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Are you 'skinny fat'? Hidden fat around organs may be raising your heart risk

Are you 'skinny fat'? Hidden fat around organs may be raising your heart risk

New research shows that even people who look slim may carry dangerous visceral and liver fat that quietly thickens arteries and increases long-term heart disease risk

skinny fat, visceral fat

Visceral fat, often called “skinny fat,” hides deep inside the abdomen and can silently increase the risk of heart disease. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You might feel fit, eat reasonably well, and maintain a normal weight, but there could still be fat accumulating where it is most dangerous. It’s called ‘skinny fat’, the hidden fat that wraps around your internal organs and seeps into your liver.  A new study led by researchers at McMaster University, published in Communications Medicine, reveals that this invisible fat can quietly damage arteries, even in people who appear perfectly healthy. The study titled Visceral adipose tissue and hepatic fat as determinants of carotid atherosclerosis found that visceral fat (around internal organs) and hepatic fat (in the liver) are strongly linked to the thickening and clogging of the carotid arteries, the blood vessels that supply the brain.
 
 
This means that even if your body mass index (BMI) is normal, your heart may still be at risk.

What exactly is ‘skinny fat’?

According to the study, “skinny fat” refers to people who look lean but carry excess visceral or liver fat. This fat doesn’t show up on the surface, as it sits around organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Unlike the fat under the skin, visceral fat is metabolically active, releasing inflammatory chemicals that can harm blood vessels, increase insulin resistance, and raise blood pressure.
 
Over time, this internal inflammation can trigger atherosclerosis, the gradual thickening and hardening of arteries, which is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.

What did the new study discover about hidden fat?

The study analysed data from over 33,000 adults across Canada and the United Kingdom. Researchers used MRI imaging to measure fat distribution and ultrasound scans to assess artery health.

Their findings were:
  • People with higher visceral fat had significantly thicker carotid arteries and more plaque buildup, which are signs of early artery damage.
  • Liver fat also contributed to artery thickening, though the link was weaker than that of visceral fat.
  • These associations held true even after accounting for traditional risk factors like cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes.
  • The effects were seen in both men and women, though slightly stronger in men.
According to the researchers, doctors have relied on BMI for decades to measure obesity and cardiovascular risk. But BMI doesn’t reveal where fat is stored in the body. A person with normal BMI but high visceral fat can have the same, or even greater, heart risk as someone who is visibly overweight.

Can you reduce visceral and liver fat?

Experts stress that lifestyle changes can significantly cut down visceral and liver fat:
  • Eat a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits, whole grains, olive oil, nuts, and fish.
  • Exercise regularly, especially with a mix of cardio and strength training.
  • Avoid sugary drinks, refined carbs, and processed meats.
  • Get enough sleep and manage stress, both of which influence fat metabolism.
The study authors remind that being thin does not always mean being healthy. What’s happening inside the body is what truly counts. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

