New personalised mRNA vaccine may change pancreatic cancer outcomes

Pancreatic cancer has long carried one of the bleakest prognoses in medicine, and even the most advanced treatments have struggled to change that reality, with fewer than 13 per cent of those diagnosed surviving beyond five years. Patients and families are often told to prepare for recurrence, as the disease frequently returns despite aggressive treatment. But a new personalised mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine, which helps the body make proteins to train the immune system to spot and attack disease, is beginning to change that narrative.

In an early clinical trial, some patients developed a powerful and lasting immune response that appears to keep their cancer at bay. Their stories are not just about survival, but about the possibility that the immune system, once properly trained, can offer long-term defence.

Key findings from the early trial

Dr Vinod Balachandran from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and his team published the results of the Phase 1 clinical trial in the study “RNA neoantigen vaccines prime long-lived CD8+ T cells in pancreatic cancer”, which appeared in the journal Nature last year.

At the time, patients had been followed for just over three years, and it remained unclear whether the immune response would be durable enough to translate into longer survival. However, updated data from the trial’s six-year follow-up now suggests that it may indeed offer lasting benefit.

Out of 16 patients, 8 developed a strong immune response

These “responders” showed significantly delayed or no cancer recurrence

Of the 8 patients whose immune system responded to the vaccine, 7 were still alive 4 to 6 years after surgery

Among the 8 patients who didn’t respond, only 2 were still alive, with a median survival time of 3.4 years

“The results are encouraging,” says Dr Balachandran. “They fuel our efforts to test personalised mRNA vaccines in more patients and more cancers.”

Also read: Spanish researchers report major pancreatic cancer breakthrough in mice

What makes this vaccine different

Unlike traditional vaccines that prevent infections, this approach is therapeutic, which means it is designed to treat cancer after diagnosis and surgery. It works by using messenger RNA (mRNA) to teach the immune system to identify unique mutations, or neoantigens, present in an individual’s tumour.

This personalised targeting becomes crucial because pancreatic cancer cells often evade immune detection. The vaccine, known as autogene cevumeran, is custom-built for each patient using genetic sequencing of their tumour.

How it works:

Tumour tissue is analysed to identify neoantigens

An mRNA vaccine is created targeting up to 20 mutations

The vaccine trains T cells, or immune cells, to recognise and attack cancer cells

It is combined with surgery, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy

This layered approach aims not just to treat visible tumours but also to eliminate microscopic disease that often causes relapse.

Researchers also found that the vaccine helped the body produce CD8+ T cells, which are immune cells that can identify and kill cancer cells. Some of these cells may even last for decades, which means they could keep protecting the body and help stop the cancer from coming back.

Importantly, these T cells did not simply appear briefly after vaccination, but they evolved into memory-like cells that remain ready to attack if cancer returns.

This addresses a long-standing challenge in cancer vaccines, as most previous attempts failed to create lasting immune responses.

Real patients, real impact

For Donna Gustafson, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, the trial became an early turning point. She was the first patient to enrol in the study soon after her surgery, and she went on to receive the personalised mRNA vaccine as part of her treatment. Years later, she remains cancer-free, and her case is often cited as an example of how a strong immune response may translate into lasting protection. "For me, it’s absolutely been a miracle,” she says.

Donald Sarcone, who was diagnosed in 2020 and joined the trial following surgery, has similarly seen encouraging results. After receiving the vaccine, he has remained cancer-free for years on, adding to the growing evidence that this approach may help prevent the disease from returning in some patients. “Some days, I forget what I went through because I’m healthy and I’ve moved on with my life,” he says.

What comes next

While the findings are promising, researchers caution that this is still an early-stage trial with a small group of patients. Not everyone responded to the vaccine, and understanding why remains a key focus.