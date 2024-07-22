U-WIN decoded: Govt's online vaccine portal for pregnant women, children

The U-WIN portal, the digital platform to record vaccinations, is poised for a nationwide launch by the end of August. This portal, modelled after the Covid-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN, aims to create an electronic registry of routine immunisations for pregnant women and children under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

What is U-WIN portal? The U-WIN is an advanced digital platform designed to replicate the successful Co-WIN system used during the Covid-19 vaccination drive. It aims to maintain an electronic registry of routine immunisations, streamlining the process and ensuring comprehensive coverage.

U-WIN is part of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), which falls under the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Program of the National Health Mission (NHM).

During the interim Budget for 2024-2025 in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the expeditious rollout of the newly designed U-WIN platform to manage immunisations and support Mission Indradhanush.

What diseases are covered by the UIP?

The UIP is one of the largest public health initiatives globally, providing free vaccinations against 12 preventable diseases to all pregnant women and children.

These diseases include Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, Rubella, severe childhood Tuberculosis, Rotavirus Diarrhoea, Hepatitis B, Meningitis and Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza Type B, and Pneumococcal Pneumonia. In certain endemic districts, vaccination is also provided against Japanese Encephalitis.

Key features of U-WIN

- Electronic registry: The platform captures every vaccination event for pregnant women and children, ensuring complete and accurate records.

- Digital vaccination certificates: It generates QR-based, digitally verifiable e-vaccination certificates accessible anytime by citizens.

- Self-registration and scheduling: Citizens can self-register via the U-WIN web portal or mobile app, select vaccination centers, and schedule appointments.

- Automated alerts: The system sends SMS alerts for registration confirmations, dose administration, and reminders for upcoming doses.

- Frontline worker support: It allows frontline workers to digitally record vaccination events, facilitating accurate and easy record maintenance.

- Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs: It will aid in creating ABHA IDs for comprehensive health record maintenance.

- Reducing zero-dose and left-out children: The name-based tracking mechanism aims to ensure no child is left unvaccinated, particularly benefiting migratory populations.

Pilot project and U-WIN feedback

The U-WIN platform is currently in a pilot phase in 64 districts.

An ASHA worker shared her experience using the portal with The Indian Express, talking about how they go door-to-door to collect data and register children and pregnant women on the portal. In the Jabalpur division, ASHA workers and health centers have been successfully using the U-WIN portal since August last year. Community health workers, including ASHA workers, auxiliary nurses, and midwives, have been instrumental in its implementation.

The worker told the newspaper that doctors in the region have even developed innovative methods to maintain the right temperature for vaccines by using simple tools like slotted thali and silicon ice packs.



However, challenges such as lack of vaccine storage facilities and patchy internet connectivity remain. To address these issues, ASHA workers maintain physical registers as a backup. Additionally, workers have requested to increase the 24-hour window to 48-hours provided for data entry to ensure timely updates.

Future implications of U-WIN for healthcare in India

The introduction of U-WIN marks a significant step towards the digitisation of healthcare services in India. It aims to address several existing challenges:

- Individual tracking: U-WIN will establish a mechanism for individual tracking of immunisations, ensuring no one is left out.

- Awareness and accessibility: It will enhance awareness among beneficiaries about session locations and dates, particularly in urban areas, and address inequities in immunisation coverage.

- Comprehensive information source: U-WIN will be the single source of information for immunisation services, including pregnancy details, newborn registration, immunisation status, and delivery outcomes in real-time.

- Digitisation of records: By eliminating the need for manual record-keeping, U-WIN will streamline session planning and update vaccination statuses on a real-time basis, reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency.



With its nationwide launch, U-WIN is set to revolutionise the immunisation landscape in India, ensuring better coverage, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare services.

