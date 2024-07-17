Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Population of country not considered in the latest WHO-Unicef data

India's DPT3 -- proxy for under-vaccinated -- is 91 per cent whereas the global average is 84 per cent. Thus, India is 7 per cent better than the world, sources said

Corbevax vaccination for 12-14 year old children being given by health worker, at Railway Gollahalli Government Primary and High School on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

The Wuenic data showed that India's rank improved from 2021 when the country had recorded the highest number of zero-dose children globally at 27.3 lakh. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's population, which is many times more than several nations, has not been taken into account while comparing children's vaccination data with 19 other countries in the latest WHO and Unicef estimates of national immunisation coverage (Wuenic), official sources have said.
They asserted that India is steadfast in its commitment to reduce the number of zero-dose children.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Even though India has the second highest (number of) zero-dose children in the world, it accounts for 0.11 per cent of the country's total population," Union health ministry sources said on Tuesday.
The sources were reacting to the Wuenic data released on Monday which stated that India had the second highest number of children, nearly 16 lakh, who did not receive any vaccine in 2023, just after Nigeria with 21 lakh zero-dose children.
"The comparison is flawed as the base population has not been taken into consideration," a source said.
The Wuenic data showed that India's rank improved from 2021 when the country had recorded the highest number of zero-dose children globally at 27.3 lakh.
The sources said India's antigen-wise coverage is better than that of the world average for all antigens for 2023.
They said India's DPT 1 (Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis Vaccine) -- proxy for zero-dose -- is 93 per cent whereas the global average is 89 per cent.
"Thus, India is 4 per cent better than the world," the source said.
India's DPT3 -- proxy for under-vaccinated -- is 91 per cent whereas the global average is 84 per cent. Thus, India is 7 per cent better than the world. Besides, India's MCV1 (Measles zero dose) is 92 per cent whereas the global average is 83 per cent.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in excise policy case lodged by CBI

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Sanjay Badaya for Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan

Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar to launch yatra over quota issue in Maha from July 25

India-China flag

India to fast-track China visas after businesses complain of delays

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog reconstituted, 15 union ministers, NDA allies made part of it

"Thus, India is 10 per cent better than the world," the source said.
All efforts are being made to reach these zero-dose children. A special zero-dose plan has been made and it is under implementation, the health ministry sources stated.
In the Wuenic data, India is followed by Ethiopia, Congo, Sudan, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Angola, Pakistan, Somalia, Vietnam, Madagascar, Mexico, South Africa, Mali, DPRK, China, Guinea and Myanmar.
These 20 countries were prioritised in the context of the Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030), based on their number of zero-dose children in 2021.
China is 18th in the list of the top 20 zero-dose countries while Pakistan is at the 10th position.
Among the countries ranked by the number of zero-dose children, ROSA, 2021-2023, India was the first among eight countries with 1,592,000 zero-dose children.
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday called on countries in the Southeast Asia region to further strengthen efforts at all levels, with tailored approaches at sub-national levels, to identify and immunise unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2024: Date, history, theme, importance, quotes

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

Mexico death linked to bird flu strain never before seen in humans: WHO

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO calls for boosting collaboration between health, environment sectors

well,summer,water

Groundwater to heat over 3 degrees C by century end, risking safety: Report

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO members approve steps to bolster health regulations for pandemics

Topics : WHO UNICEF UNICEF India Vaccination India vaccination Mission Indradhanush

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon