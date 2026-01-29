WHO calls on schools worldwide to champion healthy eating for children

In a significant global push to improve child health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released new guidance urging schools worldwide to prioritise healthy eating habits. The organisation says that the food children eat at school and the environment around it can have profound, lifelong impacts on their physical health, learning outcomes and future well-being.

Childhood nutrition is at a crossroads. While undernutrition remains a challenge in many regions, overweight and obesity are rising sharply, illustrating a double burden of malnutrition that schools are uniquely placed to address.

Why schools matter for healthy eating

Children spend a significant part of their day at school, which makes educational settings ideal for shaping long-term dietary preferences and habits. WHO’s new guideline, developed by experts through a rigorous evidence-based process, highlights that nutritious food environments in schools can help build healthy eating patterns that last a lifetime.

ALSO READ | Two days of oats may lower harmful cholesterol by 10%, finds study According to WHO data, around 466 million children globally receive school meals each day, yet information about how nutritious these meals are remains limited.

Key recommendations for schools

The new global guideline focuses on three core areas to improve school food environments and ensure that the meals and snacks children eat at school support their growth and energy needs.

1. Improve food provision in schools

Schools are encouraged to -

Ensure meals include diverse and balanced options rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins

Limit the availability of foods high in salt, sugar and unhealthy fats

2. Strengthen nutrition standards and rules

WHO strongly recommends that countries adopt policies that-

Set clear nutrition standards for foods and beverages offered on site

Increase access to and purchase of healthy food options in cafeterias and canteens

Mandate healthier choices rather than leaving them as optional

3. Introduce “nudging” interventions

“Nudging” means subtly adjusting choices to encourage better eating habits, such as-

Placing healthier foods at eye-level

Making nutritious options more visually appealing

Adjusting pricing to favour nutrient-rich choices

ALSO READ | Long-term study shows men develop heart disease much earlier than women These strategies are a conditional recommendation, meaning they should be used alongside standards and rules to reinforce healthy choices.

Addressing the double burden of malnutrition

WHO points out that nutritional challenges are no longer limited to undernutrition alone. In 2025, approximately 188 million school-aged children and adolescents were living with obesity, surpassing the number of underweight children for the first time, a worrying trend with lifelong consequences for health.

“Getting nutrition right at school is critical for preventing disease later in life and creating healthier adults,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He emphasised that the environments shaping children’s food choices have a profound impact on learning, growth and future well-being.

Implementation challenges and support

WHO acknowledges that policies alone are not enough. Successful implementation requires:

Monitoring and enforcement mechanisms

Engagement from governments, educators, parents and food service providers

Technical support and resources, especially in low-resource settings

As of October 2025:

104 WHO Member States had policies on healthy school food

Nearly three-quarters included mandatory nutrition criteria for school meals

Only 48 countries had policies restricting marketing of unhealthy foods to children

WHO says it will continue to help Member States implement these guidelines through technical assistance, knowledge-sharing and collaborative action.

A healthier future starts in schools

Experts believe that promoting healthy eating in education settings can lead to better academic performance, reduced risk of non-communicable diseases and lower healthcare costs over time.