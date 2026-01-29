WHO calls on schools worldwide to champion healthy eating for children
Highlighting rising childhood obesity and undernutrition, WHO is calling on schools worldwide to adopt stronger nutrition standards and create healthier food environments
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
In a significant global push to improve child health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released new guidance urging schools worldwide to prioritise healthy eating habits. The organisation says that the food children eat at school and the environment around it can have profound, lifelong impacts on their physical health, learning outcomes and future well-being.
Childhood nutrition is at a crossroads. While undernutrition remains a challenge in many regions, overweight and obesity are rising sharply, illustrating a double burden of malnutrition that schools are uniquely placed to address.
Why schools matter for healthy eating
Children spend a significant part of their day at school, which makes educational settings ideal for shaping long-term dietary preferences and habits. WHO’s new guideline, developed by experts through a rigorous evidence-based process, highlights that nutritious food environments in schools can help build healthy eating patterns that last a lifetime.
According to WHO data, around 466 million children globally receive school meals each day, yet information about how nutritious these meals are remains limited. ALSO READ | Two days of oats may lower harmful cholesterol by 10%, finds study
Key recommendations for schools
The new global guideline focuses on three core areas to improve school food environments and ensure that the meals and snacks children eat at school support their growth and energy needs.
1. Improve food provision in schools
Schools are encouraged to -
- Ensure meals include diverse and balanced options rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins
- Limit the availability of foods high in salt, sugar and unhealthy fats
2. Strengthen nutrition standards and rules
WHO strongly recommends that countries adopt policies that-
- Set clear nutrition standards for foods and beverages offered on site
- Increase access to and purchase of healthy food options in cafeterias and canteens
- Mandate healthier choices rather than leaving them as optional
3. Introduce “nudging” interventions
“Nudging” means subtly adjusting choices to encourage better eating habits, such as-
- Placing healthier foods at eye-level
- Making nutritious options more visually appealing
- Adjusting pricing to favour nutrient-rich choices
These strategies are a conditional recommendation, meaning they should be used alongside standards and rules to reinforce healthy choices. ALSO READ | Long-term study shows men develop heart disease much earlier than women
Addressing the double burden of malnutrition
WHO points out that nutritional challenges are no longer limited to undernutrition alone. In 2025, approximately 188 million school-aged children and adolescents were living with obesity, surpassing the number of underweight children for the first time, a worrying trend with lifelong consequences for health.
“Getting nutrition right at school is critical for preventing disease later in life and creating healthier adults,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He emphasised that the environments shaping children’s food choices have a profound impact on learning, growth and future well-being.
Implementation challenges and support
WHO acknowledges that policies alone are not enough. Successful implementation requires:
- Monitoring and enforcement mechanisms
- Engagement from governments, educators, parents and food service providers
- Technical support and resources, especially in low-resource settings
As of October 2025:
- 104 WHO Member States had policies on healthy school food
- Nearly three-quarters included mandatory nutrition criteria for school meals
- Only 48 countries had policies restricting marketing of unhealthy foods to children
WHO says it will continue to help Member States implement these guidelines through technical assistance, knowledge-sharing and collaborative action.
A healthier future starts in schools
Experts believe that promoting healthy eating in education settings can lead to better academic performance, reduced risk of non-communicable diseases and lower healthcare costs over time.
With the WHO’s call to action, schools around the world have a vital opportunity to become champions of children’s health, setting young learners up for success on the plate and beyond.
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:24 PM IST