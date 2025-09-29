Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Zomato launches 'Healthy Mode': Why food apps are getting calorie conscious

Zomato launches 'Healthy Mode': Why food apps are getting calorie conscious

As food delivery evolves, Zomato's Healthy Mode marks a turn towards calorie-conscious dining with transparency and health filters, highlighting a larger shift in the industry

Zomato

Zomato has launched ‘Healthy Mode’, offering nutrition scores and health filters to guide smarter food choices.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery apps have changed the way India eats. But they’ve also made indulgence a little too easy. Recognising this gap, Zomato has introduced a new ‘Healthy Mode’ – a feature designed to put nutrition at the forefront of your next order.
The new mode uses artificial intelligence and restaurant-supplied data to score dishes based on their nutritional value and helps users filter menus for better choices. The launch highlights a larger trend – India’s food-tech industry is increasingly moving beyond convenience and variety, to help users eat more mindfully.
 

Changing eating habits

 
India’s eating patterns have shifted dramatically in the past five years, accelerated by the pandemic. While food apps initially thrived on indulgence and convenience, the lockdown years sparked a surge in health awareness. Data from the National Statistical Office shows that average calories, protein and fat intake in both urban and rural areas has remained largely stable.
 
 
The ‘Diet, Superfood and Wellbeing’ study by market research company Ipsos reveals that a growing number of consumers are concerned about obesity and diet-related health risks. The Isobar-Ipsos survey in India on Gen Z shows that 78 per cent consider themselves conscious eaters and ensure their meals are balanced, while 56 per cent follow a specified diet, with intermittent fasting being one of the most popular.

Also Read

notifications and digital overload, phone use, screentime

Pings that sting: Why too many phone notifications may be bad for your heart

food delivery apps

Can app-based eating affect your heart? Doctors explain the hidden risks

Night shift, doctors

Why night shifts or late nights may be hurting your heart more than you know

heart attack, heart attack early signs

Millennials at high risk: Heart disease factors surge in India Inc workforce

Financial stress, heart health

Financial stress and heart attacks: Why money matters as much as cholesterol

 
This shift has created demand for food apps to move beyond being mere facilitators of cravings to partners in healthier living. According to a Statista analysis, the online food delivery market in India is also experiencing a surge in demand for diverse culinary options, with consumers seeking regional and international cuisines.
   

Features for better choice

 
In 2024, Zomato introduced a feature on its app that suggested healthier alternatives to users while ordering food online. The company’s latest move to launch a ‘Healthy Mode’ builds on that effort and reflects a broader industry trend.
 
Rival Swiggy, for instance, has rolled out ‘Swiggy Seal’, an initiative aimed at raising hygiene and food quality standards in response to growing demand for transparency. Currently, it offers a ‘high protein section’ for users, to make better food choices.
 
As competition heats up, nutritional scoring and health filters could emerge as key differentiators for food delivery apps seeking to retain more health-conscious users.
 
With advanced data tools and use of artificial intelligence, apps can now estimate nutrition scores with more accuracy. Combined with the popularity of wearable health tech and calorie-tracking apps, the timing seems right for food delivery platforms to step up as wellness partners.
 

Challenges ahead

 
Rising prices and the changing cost of ingredients are a challenge for the food delivery business. As menus get more expensive, many people are thinking twice before placing an order. Features like healthy mode could help attract younger, health-aware users who may be willing to spend a little extra on meals that feel healthier and more transparent.
 
Behavioural lethargy is another hurdle, as many people are unlikely to give up their comfort food even with filters and nudges. For the healthy mode to succeed on any app, they may need to pair information with incentives like discounts, loyalty points, or personalised recommendations.
 

New chapter in food delivery

 
Zomato’s ‘Healthy Mode’ is currently live in Gurugram but set to expand, reflecting the changing patterns and preferences of Indian consumers. What began as an industry built on speed and convenience is now being reshaped by consumer demand for transparency, balance and better choices.   

More From This Section

heart health, cardiac health, heart healthy habits

World Heart Day 2025: 5 small daily habits that can save your heart

heart health, cardian health, bad habits, unealthy man

World Heart Day 2025: 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health

World Heart Day 2025, heart disease prevention, cardiovascular health

World Heart Day 2025: Heart attacks no longer just an old age problem

Hepatitis

Alcohol use linked to liver diseases, even at moderate levels: Study

Fatty Liver

Liver fat, not bodyweight, predicts health risks in obese children: Study

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Zomato Swiggy Food delivery in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon