Australian Oppn leader's visa crackdown plan alarms Indian students

A proposed mass deportation plan targeting visa overstayers in Australia has triggered fresh concern among Indian students, even though the policy is not yet in force.

Australia’s Opposition Leader, Angus Taylor, has outlined a proposal to deport up to 65,000 people whose visas have been cancelled and who remain in the country after exhausting all legal appeals. The announcement, made during a policy speech on April 14, signals a tougher stance on immigration enforcement if the Coalition comes to power.

While the proposal is aimed broadly at unlawful non-citizens, the inclusion of former international students within this category has heightened anxiety in India, the largest source of overseas students in Australia.

What the proposal says

The opposition’s plan centres on stricter enforcement rather than changes to student intake. A key feature is the creation of a Joint Agency Taskforce to identify and remove individuals staying in Australia without valid visas.

The proposal also includes:

Reintroducing temporary protection visas for certain migrants

Creating a “safe country” list to limit asylum claims

Requiring visa applicants to sign a pledge to uphold “Australian values”

Expanding scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity

Taylor has argued that the current system is being misused by individuals who enter on study, or protection grounds, but remain for economic reasons.

Why Indian students are concerned

India currently accounts for around 140,000 students in Australia, making it the largest international cohort, according to the Australian Department of Education’s official international student data. Even though the proposed crackdown targets those without valid visas, its framing has created unease among students and applicants.

Even as there is no immediate deportation risk for compliant students, concerns are centred on a broader enforcement environment. Key worries include:

Stricter visa monitoring: Students fear tighter checks on attendance, academic progress and financial capacity.

Faster visa cancellations: Minor breaches, such as exceeding permitted work hours, could attract harsher penalties.

Higher scrutiny at entry and renewal stages: Social media vetting and subjective interpretation of “values” could complicate approvals.

Student groups and community representatives have also flagged concerns about the potential for increased profiling or discrimination, though such outcomes remain speculative at this stage.

Policy status: Not in force yet

It is important to note that this is an opposition policy proposal, not current law. It would only be implemented if the Coalition wins the next federal election and proceeds with the plan.

The ruling government led by Anthony Albanese has criticised the proposal, calling it divisive and not aligned with Australia’s long-term interests.

What it means in practice

For now, there is no change in visa rules or enforcement mechanisms. However, such proposals often signal the direction of future policy debates and administrative tightening.

For Indian students, the practical implications are indirect but relevant:

Immigration enforcement could become more stringent over time

Administrative discretion in visa cancellations may increase

Compliance expectations are likely to be enforced more strictly

In effect, the margin for error may narrow, particularly for students already at risk of non-compliance.

What Indian students should do

Given the uncertainty, the most effective response is strict adherence to existing rules, rather than reacting to political rhetoric.

Students and applicants should focus on:

Full compliance with visa conditions: Work-hour limits, course attendance and academic performance

Maintaining valid documentation: Health insurance, enrolment status and financial records must remain up to date

Early intervention in case of issues: Academic or financial stress should be addressed before it escalates into a visa problem

Professional advice where needed: Registered migration agents can provide clarity in complex cases