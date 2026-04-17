Your old H-1B, student visa issues & social media posts can cause denials

If you think an old visa issue no longer matters because you later received approvals, extensions, or visa stamps, you may be mistaken. US authorities are now revisiting past records and using even small inconsistencies to justify visa refusals.

In a blog post, immigration attorney Rahul Reddy cited three recent examples to show how this works.

H-1B visa

According to Reddy, one case involved an H-1B worker who had worked from a different location in 2020. After that, he received a visa stamp and later obtained another H-1B extension. Like many people, he may have believed the matter had effectively passed scrutiny. It had not. Years later, USCIS revisited the issue and used it against him.

USCIS found that the beneficiary had failed to maintain H-1B status because he changed work location from Indiana to Texas without a proper amended petition and corresponding Labor Condition Application being filed first. The COVID remote-work explanation did not help. USCIS took the view that the Texas employment lasted too long and involved a different wage area.

Your employer may call it flexibility, but USCIS may treat it as a violation. That is the reality.

Even worse, USCIS also treated inconsistencies in address-related records as possible wilful misrepresentation.

Once USCIS begins to believe that paperwork does not match real facts, the case can shift from a technical issue to a credibility problem. Pay records can reveal where a person worked, even if petitions suggest otherwise.

Case of green card denial

The second case cited by Reddy is the kind many assume only arises immediately after the student period.

In this instance, the Day 1 CPT issue was from around 15 years ago, yet it returned and led to denial of a green card application.

USCIS concluded that the applicant was inadmissible for fraud or wilful misrepresentation because it believed the CPT employment was not genuinely connected to an academic curriculum. At the adjustment interview, the applicant reportedly said the CPT was linked to coursework. USCIS did not accept that explanation.

Instead, it found that the record did not show the employment was an integral part of an established curriculum at the institutions involved.

The agency reviewed:

• Transcripts and attendance

• Course requirements

• Timing of school transfers

• Whether programmes could be completed without CPT

USCIS also noted that the applicant had prior F-1 and OPT history, so it did not accept any claim of misunderstanding.

“People often think, ‘That was 15 years ago, I later got H-1B approval, so I am safe.’ No. A later approval does not erase an earlier problem. Old CPT issues can stay dormant for years and then surface during adjustment of status. What looks buried in your past may still be very alive in your file,” Reddy wrote.

Note: Day 1 CPT (Curricular Practical Training) is a type of F-1 visa authorisation that allows international students to begin working immediately upon enrolment in a university programme, skipping the typical one-academic-year wait time.

Social media can create unauthorised employment trouble

The third example shows that trouble does not always come from filings or academic records. Sometimes it comes from social media activity.

In this case, a person travelled abroad for H-1B visa stamping. During social media vetting, the consulate found an Instagram page showing hairstyles she had done for others. That led to another interview and questions about unauthorised employment.

Many people treat social media casually. However, immigration authorities may interpret posts differently. What looks like a hobby can appear as business activity.

A post meant to showcase talent or attract attention can suggest self-employment, freelance work, side income, or services performed without authorisation. Once that happens, visa officers may begin asking questions the applicant is not prepared to answer.

“Unauthorised work does not become authorised just because it was cash work, part-time work, beauty work, online work, or ‘just helping friends’. If the activity looks like labour or services for compensation, immigration officers may treat it as unauthorised employment,” Reddy wrote.

The real warning for non-immigrants

“The common thread in all three cases is simple. Day 1 CPT, unapproved H-1B work locations, and side work shown on social media are not minor risks. They are legal landmines. A problem from 2020 can still hurt you today. A CPT arrangement from 15 years ago can still derail a green card case. A single Instagram page can trigger a visa refusal,” Reddy wrote.

For instance, driving under the influence, or DUI, is a serious offence in the United States, more so when it involves a non-citizen. Visa holders are now facing consequences again for old DUI cases, even after complying with the law and clearing immigration checks years earlier.

Immigration attorney Emily Neumann echoed the concern in a video post, saying there has been no formal explanation from the US State Department.

“Apart from social media posts reminding people that a visa is a privilege and not a right, there has been no explanation,” Neumann said.

Neumann said some visa holders even received their latest stamps during the current Donald Trump administration before facing revocation.

Immigration and criminal violations

Prashant Ajmera, immigration lawyer at Ajmera Law Group, explained to Business Standard the distinction between immigration and criminal violations.

“Immigration violations occur when a student breaches the terms of their visa,” said Ajmera. Examples include:

• Not maintaining full-time enrolment

• Overstaying the authorised period

• Working off-campus without permission

• Starting a business without approval

“These violations can lead to termination of the SEVIS record, deportation, bans of three or ten years from returning to the US, and serious difficulties obtaining future visas,” he said.

Criminal violations, he added, involve breaking US laws and can overlap with immigration breaches.

“Underage drinking, drink driving, credit card fraud, shoplifting, or possession of prohibited items can all trigger criminal proceedings, visa revocation and removal from the US,” said Ajmera.

He explained that the US maintains interconnected databases accessible by enforcement agencies.

Advice for those facing legal trouble

Ajmera said visa holders should remain calm if contacted by US authorities.

• Never resist or run from police

• Ask for legal representation immediately

“Never resist or run from police, as that turns a small problem into a criminal offence. Ask for legal representation immediately,” said Ajmera.

He added that defending cases in the US can be costly and intimidating for those unfamiliar with the legal system.

“Many international students and visa holders may struggle to afford legal counsel,” he said.