Walking 10,000 steps daily: When it helps and when it harms your joints

Walking has long been considered the simplest route to better health, and the idea of hitting 10,000 steps a day has become a widely accepted goal. While it sounds straightforward, experts say the reality is far more nuanced, because what benefits one person may harm another when done without care or context.

Orthopaedic specialists highlight that walking can strengthen joints, improve heart health , and boost overall wellbeing, but only when approached in a balanced and personalised way.

10,000-steps: Useful target or misleading benchmark?

Dr Pradeep Moonot, consultant – orthopaedics (knee, foot & ankle), PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC Centre, shares, “The 10,000 steps probably come from some smartwatch settings. There is no scientific benchmark for Indian population.” He adds that even devices differ, with some recommending lower targets, which already signals inconsistency.

Dr Sourabh Kulkarni, additional director – orthopaedics, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, notes the number originated as a marketing concept in Japan, although research does support that higher step counts improve cardiovascular health.

He explains that benefits often begin at around 6,000–8,000 steps, a range supported by studies, while pushing beyond that offers limited additional gains for general fitness.

Experts agree that personalisation matters more than blindly chasing a number, because age, fitness, weight, and joint health all influence what is ideal.

When walking turns harmful instead of helpful

Walking is typically low-impact, yet it can become harmful when the body is pushed too far, too quickly.

Dr Moonot highlights a common pattern where people who were previously inactive suddenly jump to 8,000–10,000 steps a day, often returning with foot or leg pain, and in many cases developing stress fractures due to excessive load on the bones over a short period.

Dr Kulkarni adds that warning signs should not be ignored, because persistent pain, swelling, or changes in walking pattern indicate that the body is under strain.

Experts stress that gradual progression is key, and increasing steps by around 10 per cent per week, roughly an additional 500 to 1,000 steps, allows the body to adapt safely.

Who needs to be more cautious?

While walking is generally safe, certain groups face higher risks.

Older adults

Individuals who are overweight

Those with existing joint conditions like osteoarthritis

Dr Moonot, however, emphasises listening to the body above all, noting that even those with arthritis can walk, but should adjust intensity based on pain levels. He advises, “If the pain increases with walking, then you can gradually reduce the distance. And if the pain keeps coming back, it is very important to see a specialist.”

He also suggests alternatives such as aqua therapy, where walking in water reduces body weight impact and allows movement with less pain.

Small factors that make a big difference

The benefits or risks of walking often depend on everyday factors that people overlook.

Dr Moonot highlights footwear as crucial, explaining that foot type, whether flat, normal, or high-arched determines the kind of support needed. Without proper shoes, even simple walking can lead to heel pain or discomfort in the toes.

Surface matters too, because softer grounds like grass or mud are gentler on joints, whereas hard surfaces like concrete can lead to issues such as shin splints.

Dr Kulkarni adds that posture and pace also influence joint health, as proper alignment and a steady, moderate pace reduce strain, while poor biomechanics repeated thousands of times can increase stress on joints.

A smarter, joint-friendly way to stay active

Experts agree that walking alone is not enough for long-term joint health.

Dr Moonot says, “Walking is a great form of exercise, but if you really want to make your joints stronger then strength training is the way forward.” Strengthening muscles around the knees and hips helps reduce pressure on joints, while stretching improves flexibility.

Dr Kulkarni reinforces that combining walking with strength training, flexibility exercises, and rest creates a sustainable routine. Gradual progression, varied intensity, and recovery days are essential to prevent overuse injuries.

Instead of chasing a fixed number, tuning into your body, building strength, and progressing gradually can help you walk your way to better health, without putting your joints at risk.