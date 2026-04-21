Canada visa update: Indians see faster visitor, study permit timelines

Planning a trip to Canada? Indian applicants now face shorter wait times across key visa categories, with visitor visas taking about 23 days, study permits around three weeks, and work permits roughly eight weeks, according to the latest April 2026 data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada’s immigration department recently released updated processing timelines for temporary residence applications, with several categories moving faster over the past month.

Between March 24 and April 15, processing times improved across visitor visas, study permits and super visas, while work permits showed mixed trends depending on where applicants applied from. The most visible shifts include a sharp drop in work permit timelines for Pakistan-based applicants, shorter waits for super visas across all countries, and quicker visitor visa processing for Indian applicants.

Work permits see uneven changes

Work permit processing times have improved most sharply for applicants in Pakistan, where wait times dropped from 29 weeks to 16 weeks within a month. Smaller declines were seen for applicants in Canada and the United States.

For Indian applicants, however, timelines have edged up slightly from seven weeks to eight weeks. Processing times for Nigeria and the Philippines have remained unchanged.

As per IRCC’s service standards, work permit applications submitted within Canada are expected to be processed in 120 days, while those filed from outside Canada have a 60-day benchmark.

Study permits move slightly faster

Study permit timelines have seen modest improvements for several countries. Indian applicants now face a wait of around three weeks, down from four weeks a month earlier. Similar one-week reductions were recorded for applicants from Nigeria and the United States.

In contrast, Pakistan-based applicants saw a slight increase, with processing times rising from 11 weeks to 12 weeks. Timelines for applicants already in Canada and those applying from the Philippines have remained unchanged.

IRCC maintains a 120-day service standard for in-Canada study permit applications and 60 days for those submitted from abroad.

Visitor visas get quicker for Indians

Visitor visa processing has become faster for most countries, with Indian applicants seeing one of the biggest improvements. Processing times have dropped from 37 days to 23 days over the past month.

Nigeria also saw a notable decline, with wait times falling by about 10 days. Pakistan recorded a smaller reduction, while timelines for applicants from the United States and the Philippines have slightly increased.

IRCC’s service standard for visitor visas filed from outside Canada remains 14 days, though actual processing times continue to vary by country.

Super visas continue downward trend

Super visa processing times have continued to fall across all countries tracked. For Indian applicants, timelines have dropped from 202 days to 182 days, a reduction of nearly three weeks.

Applicants from the United States also saw a similar improvement, with processing times falling from 185 days to 164 days. Declines were also recorded for Pakistan, Nigeria and the Philippines.

The service standard for super visas is 112 days, though current timelines remain higher for several countries.

Super visa applications cannot be submitted from within Canada, and must be filed from outside the country.