Explained: Canada updates citizenship-by-descent application rules

Canada has tightened rules for the documents required for citizenship-by-descent applications after an internal review found that ambiguous guidance had resulted in some certificates being issued without enough supporting evidence.

The changes, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), follow a review of citizenship certificates issued under Bill C-3, the legislation that expanded eligibility for citizenship by descent. According to CIC News, the department says the revised guidance is intended to ensure a more consistent application process while protecting the integrity of Canada's citizenship programme.

The review is expected to be particularly relevant for people born outside Canada who are claiming Canadian citizenship through a parent or other qualifying family connection. It also matters for future applicants, including many with Canadian family roots living overseas.

Why did Canada change the rules?

The review began after IRCC identified 100 citizenship certificates issued under Bill C-3 that may have been approved using insufficient supporting documentation.

The department suspended those certificates while it verified whether the applicants met the legal requirements. It then expanded the exercise to examine around 6,500 citizenship-by-descent applications received under Bill C-3.

According to IRCC, the review has now been completed.

The department said the problem was not with the law itself but with the guidance available to immigration officers and applicants. It acknowledged that unclear instructions on acceptable documents may have contributed to certificates being issued without adequate proof.

As a result, IRCC has revised its instructions and introduced clearer documentary requirements for all future applications, CIC News reported.

What has changed?

The updated guidance places greater emphasis on documentary evidence establishing an applicant's Canadian lineage.

Applicants are now expected to submit certified supporting documents issued by recognised government or authorised authorities. Depending on the case, these may include:

Birth certificates establishing family relationships.

Marriage certificates where relevant.

Other official records proving descent from a Canadian citizen.

Evidence explaining attempts to obtain documents if original records are unavailable.

IRCC has also clarified what constitutes acceptable documentation, aiming to reduce uncertainty during the assessment process.

The revised guidance applies to new citizenship-by-descent applications going forward.

What happened to the flagged certificates?

IRCC said the issue affected only a small number of applicants.

Out of the 100 certificates initially flagged:

33 certificates have already been automatically reinstated after officials confirmed the applicants met all legal requirements.

The remaining 67 cases are still under review.

According to the department, these outstanding cases account for roughly 1% of all citizenship certificates issued under Bill C-3 so far.

IRCC said it expects to complete the remaining reviews within days. Applicants will either have their certificates reinstated or be contacted to provide additional information if required.

Could processing resume soon?

The document review had also resulted in a temporary pause on some citizenship certificate approvals.

Although IRCC has not formally announced that all processing has resumed, the completion of the review suggests applications may begin moving forward again. The department has not confirmed a timeline but indicated that the remaining outstanding cases are close to resolution.

The review had drawn criticism from some immigration lawyers after applicants were asked to surrender certificates that had already been issued. Some legal experts questioned whether changing documentary expectations after approval was appropriate, while others raised constitutional concerns over the surrender requests.

What should applicants do now?

People planning to apply for Canadian citizenship by descent should pay close attention to the updated documentary requirements before submitting an application.

Applicants should ensure they provide certified records that clearly establish their eligibility and, where documents cannot be obtained, include evidence explaining the efforts made to locate them.

IRCC said the changes are designed to make assessments more consistent while ensuring that only eligible applicants receive Canadian citizenship.

The department also acknowledged the uncertainty experienced by some affected applicants, but said safeguarding the integrity of Canada's immigration and citizenship system remains its priority.