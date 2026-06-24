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Haldia seaport gets immigration checkpost status: What it means for travel

West Bengal's Haldia port becomes India's 41st seaport immigration checkpost, opening the way for smoother international movement

Travel, tourist, traveller, holiday

Travel, tourist, traveller, holiday

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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The Union home ministry has designated West Bengal’s Haldia seaport as an immigration checkpost, expanding the country’s network of ports where immigration clearance can be carried out for international movement of passengers.
 
According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, Haldia has become the 41st seaport in India to receive the immigration checkpost status.
 
The move allows immigration authorities to regulate and monitor the entry and exit of foreign nationals and Indian citizens travelling through the port.
 
The development is significant for maritime movement from eastern India as Haldia is an important commercial port with links to international shipping routes. The notification was issued under the powers granted by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, PTI reported.
   

What does immigration checkpost status mean?

 
An immigration checkpost is an authorised point where immigration officers verify travel documents, including passports and visas, before allowing a person to enter or leave the country.

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Once a port receives this designation, it can handle international passenger movement under the supervision of immigration authorities. Travellers passing through such ports are subject to standard immigration checks similar to those conducted at international airports.
 
For passengers, this means that if international passenger services begin from the port in the future, they will not need to travel to another immigration-enabled location for clearance.
 

India expands immigration network across ports

 
The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen immigration infrastructure across India’s maritime gateways.
 
In September last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration ports, adding to the existing network. With Haldia’s inclusion, the number of designated seaports has increased further.
 
The expansion comes as India continues to develop port infrastructure and increase its focus on coastal connectivity, logistics and international trade.
 

Why Haldia is important

 
Located in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, Haldia is one of the key industrial and port hubs in eastern India. The port handles cargo operations, including petroleum products, chemicals, fertilisers and other goods.
 
While the latest notification relates to immigration facilities, the designation could support future international passenger movement and improve the port’s ability to handle broader maritime activities.
 

Impact on travellers and businesses

 
For travellers, the immediate impact will depend on the start of international passenger operations from Haldia. The designation itself does not automatically mean that international passenger services will begin from the port.
 
For businesses, however, stronger immigration infrastructure at ports can improve connectivity and support movement of international personnel involved in trade, shipping and related industries.
 
The move also aligns with India’s wider push to improve port-led development and create more gateways for global connectivity.
 
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which provides the legal framework for immigration-related procedures in the country, PTI reported.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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