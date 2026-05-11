Indian transgender with temporary visa elected to Scottish Parliament

An Indian-born transgender immigrant’s election to the Scottish Parliament has triggered a wider debate in the UK over whether temporary visa holders should be allowed to contest elections and hold public office.

Q Manivannan, a Tamil Nadu-born academic and poet who moved to Scotland in 2021, was elected Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) on the Edinburgh and Lothians East regional list for the Scottish Greens.

The election has drawn sharp political criticism because Manivannan reportedly does not hold permanent residency or British citizenship.

The controversy has also reignited questions around immigration rules, political representation, and how far voting and candidature rights should extend to foreign nationals living in the UK.

Why is the election controversial?

The core issue is that Manivannan is believed to be in the UK on a temporary visa route rather than holding Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), which is equivalent to permanent settlement status.

Earlier rules generally required candidates seeking election to the Scottish Parliament to have settled immigration status. However, that changed after Scotland passed the Scottish Elections (Franchise and Representation) Act in 2020.

The legislation expanded eligibility and allowed foreign nationals with valid permission to live in the UK, including certain visa holders, to stand in Scottish parliamentary elections.

That legal change made Manivannan’s candidature valid, despite not being a British citizen or permanent resident.

The development has surprised many in the UK because immigration-linked political eligibility rules are usually stricter in several countries, including India.

Visa status becomes political flashpoint

The debate intensified after British media reports claimed that Manivannan had previously crowd funded money to pay for a graduate visa.

According to reports, the fundraising effort sought around £2,000 to support a graduate visa application that would allow additional years of stay and work rights in the UK.

Critics argued that someone dependent on temporary visa extensions should not be eligible to become a lawmaker.

Robert Jenrick, a Conservative MP in the UK, publicly questioned the policy on social media, saying he did not support a system where student visa holders could become elected representatives in national parliaments.

Former Scottish Green deputy leader Shahrar Ali also criticised the development online.

The issue quickly moved beyond immigration rules and became part of a broader political argument around migration, national identity and representation in Scotland.

Scottish Greens defend the law

The Scottish Greens have strongly defended Manivannan and insisted that the election fully complies with Scottish law.

The party said Manivannan holds a valid visa with the right to live and work in Scotland and is also a Commonwealth citizen, which provides additional electoral rights under UK rules.

The Greens further argued that Scotland should remain open and inclusive toward immigrants living in the country.

Party representatives also criticised the UK’s immigration system, describing it as expensive and restrictive for migrants.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time in the UK, where immigration remains one of the most polarising public issues ahead of future elections.

Who is Q Manivannan?

Manivannan was born in Tamil Nadu and studied liberal arts and humanities at O.P. Jindal Global University before moving to Scotland for doctoral studies in international relations at University of St Andrews.

Manivannan identifies self as transgender, non-binary and a “queer Tamil immigrant”.

Following the election victory, Manivannan said Scotland includes immigrants and argued that political institutions should reflect the diversity of people living there.

The election is also symbolically significant because it increases representation of transgender politicians in the Scottish Parliament.

What does this mean for immigrants in the UK?

The case highlights how devolved political systems in the UK can adopt rules different from broader British immigration sentiment.

Scotland’s government and political parties have often taken a more liberal approach towards migration compared with sections of politics in England.

The issue arrives at a time when the UK is already tightening several immigration norms, including stricter scrutiny of student migration and rising salary thresholds for work visas.