New Zealand to make citizenship test mandatory from 2027: What to know

New Zealand will introduce a mandatory citizenship test from January 1 that will ask applicants questions about the country’s history, culture and governance — a step that weighs on the chances of thousands of Indian-origin permanent residents.

New Zealand is considered one of the easier developed countries for migrants to obtain citizenship after permanent residency. Unlike Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, it did not require a formal citizenship knowledge test. That changed on Wednesday when New Zealand announced the test to ensure applicants have a “stronger” understanding of the country’s history, laws, culture and civic values.

Applicants will have to pass a computer-based citizenship examination on multiple areas linked to national identity and civic understanding, according to government statements.

Topics expected to be covered include:

New Zealand’s history, culture and values

The Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi), considered the country’s founding document

The structure of government and legal system

Rights and responsibilities of citizens

Civic responsibilities and participation

The government said the test will be offered in English as well as te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

Applicants will need to secure a minimum passing score, although the exact marks and format have not yet been released. The examination will take place at approved centres and candidates who fail initially will be allowed to retake the test.

In its statement, the government said the new requirement is intended to ensure citizens have a “sound understanding of New Zealand and what it means to be a Kiwi”.

Existing citizenship rules will continue

The citizenship test will be an additional requirement rather than a replacement for existing rules.

Immigration New Zealand said applicants will still need to satisfy current eligibility conditions, including:

Holding permanent residency for at least five years

Spending a minimum of 1,350 days physically present in New Zealand during that period

Meeting “good character” requirements

Demonstrating adequate English-language ability or te reo Māori proficiency

This means permanent residency will continue to remain the key pathway toward citizenship, but the overall process may become more structured and time-consuming.

Why this matters for Indians

New Zealand has emerged as a preferred migration destination for Indian students, skilled professionals and families over the last decade, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, engineering, hospitality and construction.

Many Indian migrants move to New Zealand first on student or skilled worker visas, later obtaining permanent residency and eventually citizenship. The new policy means those already planning their long-term settlement route will now need to prepare for an additional examination stage.

Immigration experts globally have noted that citizenship tests are increasingly being used by governments to emphasise integration, civic awareness and national identity among migrants.

The New Zealand move also brings its citizenship framework closer to other major immigrant-receiving nations. Australia, Canada, the UK and the US already require applicants to clear citizenship or civics tests before naturalisation.

What applicants should do now

The citizenship test will begin from January 2027, and detailed guidelines are expected later this year.

According to Immigration New Zealand, further information such as:

Sample questions

Study materials

Passing criteria

Test fees

Registration process

Will be released in stages during 2026.

For Indian-origin permanent residents planning to apply for citizenship over the next few years, immigration advisers say it may be useful to start following updates closely and familiarising themselves with New Zealand’s civic and constitutional framework early.