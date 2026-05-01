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Home / Health / Is hair loss reversible? New study shifts focus to the scalp ecosystem

Is hair loss reversible? New study shifts focus to the scalp ecosystem

The study highlights how fixing the scalp's structure, not just treating hair, can restart growth by activating key biological pathways

hair loss reversal, hair loss study, stem cells hair growth

Hair loss may stem from dormant stem cells rather than permanent damage, new study suggests. (Photo: Pexels)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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  Hair loss has long been seen as inevitable, driven by hormones and genetics, but new research is beginning to shift that narrative.
 
A recent paper titled “Activation of Bulge Stem Cells through Mechano-Stimulation and ECM Remodeling: Emerging Paradigms in Hair Follicle Regeneration,” published in Stem Cell Reviews and Reports, suggests hair loss may be reversible by reactivating dormant stem cells rather than simply slowing the process.
 
Instead of focusing only on hair strands, the study looks at the environment where hair growth begins.
 

What if hair loss isn’t about hair at all?

 
The research identifies the hair follicle “bulge” as the control centre of hair growth, where stem cells remain inactive until triggered. The hair follicle bulge is a small area in the hair follicle just below the skin surface that acts as a reservoir of stem cells.
 
 
However, these cells depend heavily on their surrounding structure, called the extracellular matrix (ECM), which regulates when they switch on or stay dormant.

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Dr Debraj Shome, Co-author, Clinical scientist and Research mentor, QR678, tells Business Standard, “The hormone-and-genetics story was always incomplete. The physical environment surrounding these stem cells matters just as much as the cells themselves.”
 
A key finding is that ECM stiffness plays a decisive role in hair growth. Healthy follicles exist in a soft environment, but when this matrix becomes rigid due to fibrosis (thickening and scarring of tissue) or inflammation, stem cells stop receiving activation signals and enter a dormant state.
 
"We are dealing with a precisely engineered system that has broken down in a way that standard hormonal treatments were never designed to fix," said Dr Shome. 
 

Switching hair growth back 'on'

 
The study shows that dormant hair stem cells can be “switched back on” to restart natural hair growth by softening and repairing the scalp’s environment using techniques like microneedling, mechanical stimulation, and biomaterial scaffolds.
 
What drives this shift:
 
  • Mechanical forces reshape collagen and fibronectin in the scalp
  • ECM stiffness is reduced from damaging levels to a healthy range
  • Key pathways for hair growth, like Wnt and YAP/TAZ are reactivated
 
Clinical findings show a 20–30 per cent improvement in hair density within 12 weeks, linked to better collagen organisation, immune response, and prolonged growth phases.
 
Dr Shome explains that this is not about forcing hair growth but about restoring biological signalling so that “the system starts working again”.
 

Rebuilding the hair ecosystem

 
The study also highlights ECM biomaterial scaffolds, which go a step further by recreating the hair follicle environment itself. These are lab-designed, gel-like structures made from natural proteins that mimic the scalp’s support system and help stem cells grow again.
 
  • These scaffolds mimic natural proteins like collagen and laminin
  • They deliver growth factors such as Wnt3a and FGF directly to stem cells
  • They create precise 'stiffness gradients' that mirror natural hair cycles
 
In advanced models, these approaches show 2–3 times better follicle regeneration than minoxidil, along with improved durability and blood supply.
 
Highlighting the practical implications, Dr Shome adds, “Someone who has stopped responding to treatments like minoxidil or finasteride may not be a treatment failure at all. The structural problem in their scalp may simply not have been addressed. That changes the conversation from seeing hair loss as purely genetic to something that can be treated differently.”
 

Can one fix solve a multi-layered problem?

 
One of the most important additions from the study is how interconnected the hair ecosystem is.
The ECM does not just support hair growth, but also anchors hair to muscles, connects with nerve endings and regulates growth factors as well as signalling molecules. This means any intervention must be carefully balanced.
 
Key concerns include:
 
  • Overactivation of growth pathways like YAP/TAZ
  • Long-term safety of ECM-modifying drugs
  • Risks in advanced therapies like stem cell implants
 

Moving towards personalised hair regeneration

 
The study also points to precision treatment based on scalp biology. Future approaches may include:
 
  • ECM profiling using specific tools
  • Targeted therapies based on individual tissue conditions
  • AI-led treatment combinations
 
Researchers suggest this could help move away from trial-and-error treatments towards more predictable outcomes, although wider adoption will depend on long-term data and accessibility.
 
"Scalp biology and the degree of structural damage in the tissue vary considerably from person to person. Individual profiling before treatment selection is therefore a safety requirement at this point," noted Dr Shome.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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