'India, Sri Lanka share deep civilisational bonds': PM on relics exposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Sri Lanka are connected by "deep civilisational and spiritual bonds" as he thanked President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the exposition of the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha in Colombo.

The first-ever international exposition of these sacred relics, which originate from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat's Aravalli district, is taking place at Gangaramaya Temple from February 4-11.

It was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President Dissanayaka along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in the presence of Chief Incumbent Ven. Kirinde Assaji Thero at the Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo on Wednesday.

"Respectfully welcome the Sacred Relics of the Buddha to Sri Lanka today for public veneration until the 11th at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple. I deeply appreciate PM @narendramodi and the Government of India for honouring their promise and enabling this sacred exposition," the Sri Lankan president posted on X on February 4.

He also shared some photos of the exposition that will be open for public veneration from February 5 onwards.

Prime Minister Modi, while sharing his post, wrote on X: "Gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

"During my visit in April 2025, it was decided these relics will come to Sri Lanka, thus giving the opportunity for the people to pay their respects. Our nations are connected by deep civilisational and spiritual bonds. May Lord Buddha's timeless message of compassion, peace and harmony continue to guide humanity. @anuradisanayake," he said.

The exposition follows the announcement made by Prime Minister Modi during his State Visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025. It reflects the deep-rooted spiritual and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said a day ago.

The arrival of the holy relics in Colombo, on February 4, coinciding with Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day, added "special significance to the occasion," it said.

This exposition is the first public veneration of the relics outside India. India had earlier organised the Exposition of Kapilavastu Relics in 2012 and Sarnath Relics in 2018 in Sri Lanka.

The holy Devnimori relics, which were ferried to Sri Lanka in a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force with full state honours, are originally enshrined at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara.