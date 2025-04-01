Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3, including owner, die as gas leaks at Rajasthan's chemical factory

3, including owner, die as gas leaks at Rajasthan's chemical factory

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said gas leak at a factory in Badiya area late on Monday night led to several people in the vicinity falling sick

Three people died and over 50 others fell sick as toxic gas leaked from a tanker parked at a chemical factory in Beawar district. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Three people died and over 50 others fell sick as toxic gas leaked from a tanker parked at a chemical factory in Beawar district of Rajasthan, an official said.

He said the factory owner and two others have died.

District collector Mahendra Khadgawat said nitric acid leak at an illegally operated factory in a residential area in Badiya locality led to 53 people falling sick late on Monday night.

The situation was controlled in time, he said.

According to Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh, several people in the vicinity fell sick and were admitted to different hospitals following after inhaling the gas.

 

He said factory owner Sunil Singhal (47) died on Monday night, while Dayaram (52) and Narendra Solanki died on Tuesday.

Another official also said people in the area were admitted to a local hospital after they complained of breathing problems, heaviness in chest and vomiting.

Two persons, who are in a critical condition, are undergoing treatment at JLN hospital in Ajmer.

The official said people in the area around the factory has been evacuated.

Collector Khadgawat has ordered formation of a committee of officials from Nagar Parishad, revenue department and police to survey factories operating without permit in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Gas leakage Death toll

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

