5.2 mn farmers get Rs 5,500 each under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

Reddy said his government has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the manifesto and said farmers who find it difficult to raise credit should not struggle while cultivating crops

Press Trust of India Pattikonda (Andhra Pradesh)
farmers, agriculture

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday credited Rs 5,500 financial assistance to 52.3 lakh eligible farmers under the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the fifth consecutive year at Pattikonda in Kurnool district.

However, Rs 2,000 contribution due from the Central Government under this scheme is yet to be received, which on receipt will raise the disbursal to Rs 7,500 for these farmers. The state government contributes Rs 5,500 as its share.

"Your son's (Jagan) government is a government which believes that the state will be prosperous only when the farmer is prosperous," the chief minister told farmers in a video link shared by the state government on Wednesday.

Reddy said his government has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the manifesto and said farmers who find it difficult to raise credit should not struggle while cultivating crops.

Under this scheme, the AP government doles out Rs 13,500 financial assistance to all landless SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmers, including those cultivating endowment lands in three tranches.

The state has disbursed Rs 30,985 crore under this scheme in the past four years.

According to Reddy, though he promised to give Rs 12,500 assistance for four years in the election manifesto, he said that promise has been bettered to give Rs 13,500 for five years now, resulting in Rs 17,500 additional funds to farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : farmers in India farmer income

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

