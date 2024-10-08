Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K elections: Did Vaishno Devi constituency repeat Ayodhya fate for BJP?

J-K elections: Did Vaishno Devi constituency repeat Ayodhya fate for BJP?

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency falls in the Reasi district of Jammu division. It had entered into the poll in the second phase of the Assembly elections on September 25

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Reasi: Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of Navratri festival, in Reasi district, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency in Jammu-Kashmir, which entered its inaugural poll, elected Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Baldev Raj Sharma as its first MLA, the data on the Election Commission’s website showed on Tuesday. Sharma defeated his nearest rival, independent candidate Jugal Kishore by a margin of 1,995 votes.

After a total of eight rounds of counting of votes, the EC website showed that Sharma had gotten a total of 18,199 votes. The outcome of this seat was particularly important for the BJP as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the most significant pilgrim sites for Hindus.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The Congress had named Bhupinder Singh from this seat, who got a total of 5,655 votes.

The constituency falls in the Reasi district of Jammu division. It entered into the poll in the second phase of the Assembly elections on September 25 and recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 75.29 in that phase.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Chaudhary Lal Singh, Lal singh

J&K polls: Lal Singh suffers another defeat in Basholi after LS elections

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

Devender Singh Rana (left), Ravinder Raina (right)

J-K Assembly elections: BJP's Rana leads Nagrota, but Raina trails Noushera

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

'Why not?' Farooq Abdullah open to post-poll alliance with PDP to halt BJP


The saffron party was expecting an easy win from this seat since the Narendra Modi government strongly emphasises promoting Hindu cultural heritage, which deeply resonates with supporters of Hindu nationalism in India.

Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections in June, the BJP had expected a similar outcome in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, home to Ram Mandir, but faced embarrassment after the Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad won the Faizabad seat. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad.

Overall, the National Conference-Congress party alliance appears to be winning the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections, the first since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories: Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

The NC has won 29 seats and is leading on another 12, while the Congress has won four seats and is leading at two.



Also Read

Savitri Jindal filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Hisar constituency

Haryana polls: Six-time BJP MLA Anil Vij ahead after trailing briefly

tomato, vegetable, vegetables, vendor

Tomato price skyrockets: Govt steps in with Rs 65/kg relief in Delhi-NCR

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Will Omar Abdullah return as CM of J-K? Yes, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Exit polls proven wrong again as BJP, Cong-NC take lead in Assembly races

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP's surprise victory in J-K: Mehraj Malik wins Doda seat by 4,000 votes

Topics : BS Web Reports vaishno devi BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Ayodhya Ram temple State assembly polls Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu Reasi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon