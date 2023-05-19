close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adequate security arrangements in place in view of farmers' meet: Police

In view of a farmers' meeting in support of protesting wrestlers on Sunday, the Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements at the protest site at Jantar Mantar and borders

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi police

Delhi police

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In view of a farmers' meeting in support of protesting wrestlers on Sunday, the Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements at the protest site at Jantar Mantar and on the national capital's borders, an officer said.

According to police, vehicles entering Delhi will be checked and pickets will be increased in the border areas.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements will be made in and around Jantar Mantar and added multi-layer barricades have already been placed at the protest site. The whole area will be covered by CCTV cameras to monitor the situation round the clock.

Another officer said that pickets will be placed in Delhi's border areas as well and checking will be intensified. If needed, additional security personnel will be deployed. Patrolling will also be increased on Delhi's borders.

The 31-member committee advising the protesting wrestlers said on May 7 that if Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a "significant decision".

On May 7, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Baldev Singh Sirsa had joined the protesting wrestlers on the dais and addressed the media.

Also Read

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

WFI row: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri

Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle

Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support by wrestlers

Sisodia's letter from Tihar jail calls for education as key to equality

Demands of wrestlers should be met, impartial probe be carried out: Pilot

DRDO tank 'Zorawar' to be ready for trials by year-end along China border

UP CM asks newly elected mayors to make civic bodies 'self reliant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

"The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy," Tikait had said.

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against the WFI chief on the basis of sexual harassment complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Delhi Jantar Mantar

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MG and Jio join hands to offer better voice-recognition technology

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

DB Corp Q4 results: Net profit up 67.3% to Rs 41 cr, revenue up 12.5%

DB Corp
3 min read

Demands of wrestlers should be met, impartial probe be carried out: Pilot

Sachin Pilot
3 min read

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon