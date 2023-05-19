close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DRDO tank 'Zorawar' to be ready for trials by year-end along China border

The tank has been named after the legendary General Zorawar Singh who led multiple successful victories in Tibet which is now controlled by the Chinese Army

ANI General News
tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The light tank Zorawar being jointly developed jointly by the DRDO and private sector firm L & T is expected to be ready for trials in the high-altitude mountainous border with China by the end of this year.

"The tank is expected to be ready for trials by the end of this year and would be immediately sent to the Ladakh sector for our own trials. Once we are ready, we will hand it over to the Army for user trials," senior DRDO officials told ANI.

"The present order is for 59 of these tanks but the order can go up to 600 tanks. There is also a need being felt for using these tanks for operations in the Rann of Kutch area and the desert terrain where they can travel at high speeds," the officials added.

The need for the light tank was felt during the ongoing standoff with China in 2020 when the People's Liberation Army showed up along the Line of Actual Control with their light tanks which can travel and manoeuvre faster than the conventional tanks.

The tank has been named after the legendary General Zorawar Singh who led multiple successful victories in Tibet which is now controlled by the Chinese Army.

After the standoff started, the Indian Army had to induct a considerable number of T-72 and T-90 tanks in operational areas, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary and thereby forcing the adversary on a back foot.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

Talks to produce LCA engines indigenously underway: DRDO chairman

US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat

DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: Chairman

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

UP CM asks newly elected mayors to make civic bodies 'self reliant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

AI camera case: Kerala govt gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

Airlines to exercise moderation in pricing tickets as airfares spike: Govt

Gyanvapi case: We need to tread carefully in this matter, says SC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO India China border row LAC

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wheels India reports Q4 net profit of Rs 24.8 cr, earmarks Rs 200 cr capex

Image courtesy: Wheels India
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust, country's first pure-play REIT, rises 4% on debut

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
1 min read

Apple releases iOS 16.5 software update with sports tab in its news app

Apple
2 min read

Motherson Sumi Wiring reports nearly three-fold surge in Q4 profit

Motherson Sumi
2 min read

BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy, form World Cup Working Group at SGM

BCCI, Cricket, ipl
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon