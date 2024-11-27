Business Standard
After 'e-Daakhil' govt to roll out 'e-Jagriti' to streamline case filing

The government is also working for launch of e-Jagriti, which will further streamline case filing, tracking, and management, ensuring a hassle-free experience for consumers

Currently, 2,81,024 users have registered on the e-Daakhil portal, and 1,98,725 cases have been filed. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

The government on Wednesday said the 'e-Daakhil portal' -- an inexpensive, speedy and hassle-free mechanism for filing consumer complaints -- has been rolled out successfully in all states and union territories.

The government is also working for launch of e-Jagriti, which will further streamline case filing, tracking, and management, ensuring a hassle-free experience for consumers and other stakeholders, it said.

In a statement, the consumer affairs ministry said with the recent launch of e-Daakhil portal in Ladakh, the online platform is now accessible to consumers pan-India.

The e-Daakhil, launched on September 7, 2020, is an innovative online platform designed to streamline the consumer grievance redressal process, providing an efficient and convenient way for consumers to approach the relevant consumer forum, dispensing the need to travel and be physically present to file their grievances.

 

Currently, 2,81,024 users have registered on the e-Daakhil portal, and 1,98,725 cases have been filed. Out of this, 38,453 cases have been disposed of.

"With its nationwide reach, it is set to revolutionize the consumer rights landscape in India," the ministry said.

Any consumer or advocate can sign up on the e-Daakhil platform with the required authentication by receiving an OTP on their registered mobile phone or an activation link on their registered e-mail address. They can then move on with filing a complaint.

Through the portal, aggrieved consumers can submit complaints to consumer commissions online, to pay the appropriate fees and track the progress of the case.

The government remains committed to continuously improving and expanding the platform to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : consumer complaints cases Digital India

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

