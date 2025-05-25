Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Modi invites people to embrace yoga

Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Modi invites people to embrace yoga

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, where a YogAndhra Abhiyan' has been launched to develop a robust yoga culture in the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

The campaign aspires to build a pool of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners, exemplifying how states can lead from the front in the wellness revolution. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With less than a month left before the 11th International Day of Yoga (June 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people across the globe to embrace yoga for holistic well-being and vibrant living.

Speaking during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister noted that the enthusiasm for International Day of Yoga (IDY) continues to surge both in India and internationally.

"Since the inception of Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, the attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, the zeal and enthusiasm among the people world over for Yoga Day are amply visible, he said.

 

Urging people to think creatively about celebrating the occasion, Modi said that from forming yoga chains to practising yoga at iconic sites, people are turning IDY into a dynamic and inclusive movement.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh, where a YogAndhra Abhiyan' has been launched to develop a robust yoga culture in the state.

Also Read

PremiumAccording to a 2025 report by RedSeer, a strategy consulting firm, India's home fitness equipment market is growing at 12 per cent annually

No commute, no excuse: Build a custom gym at home that's just right for you

Jute sector

Jute industry eyes ECJ meet on June 3 amid tight supply, high prices

Premiumlaptops, laptop imports

Tamil Nadu floats India's largest laptop tender for 1 mn student devices

GT vs CSK live score

GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: CSK running away with the match

WHO, World Health Organization

India partners with WHO to mainstream Ayush globally through an agreement

The campaign aspires to build a pool of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners, exemplifying how states can lead from the front in the wellness revolution.

Modi also shared his excitement about joining this year's IDY celebrations at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the importance of yoga for both personal and national development.

Commending the rising corporate participation in yoga, Modi said, "Our corporates are not lagging in this. Some have set aside a separate space for practising yoga in their offices. Some startups have set up 'office yoga hours'."  This, he said, is a positive sign of how the private sector is contributing to the nation's health movement.

To commemorate a decade of Yoga Day celebrations and mark the 11th edition of IDY, the Ministry of Ayush recently curated 10 signature events, which aim to broaden the reach and relevance of yoga across diverse social and professional settings.

The events include Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Heavy rain alert issued for some districts of Konkan, western Maharashtra

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Delhi HC bars GST coercive action against CCI in ₹10.36 cr dispute

murder

Tirupati boy murdered after mother leaves him as 'collateral' in Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Development, education taking lead in Maoism-hit areas, says PM Modi

Supreme Court, SC

Playing cards without gambling doesn't involve moral turpitude: SC

Topics : Narendra Modi yoga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon