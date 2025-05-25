Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Jute industry eyes ECJ meet on June 3 amid tight supply, high prices

Jute industry eyes ECJ meet on June 3 amid tight supply, high prices

The ECJ will assess the 2024-25 jute supply-demand scenario and review prospects for the 2025-26 crop amid rising prices, hoarding, and delayed arrivals

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

The Centre’s Expert Committee on Jute (ECJ) is scheduled to convene in Kolkata on 3 June to evaluate the supply situation of raw jute and mesta, amid rising prices, delayed crop arrivals, and reduced availability that have strained the industry, PTI reported.
 
Formed under the Ministry of Textiles, the committee will assess the 2024–25 supply-demand scenario and discuss the outlook for the 2025–26 crop of the golden fibre. Representatives from the Jute Division, National Jute Board, Ministry of Agriculture, and other stakeholders are expected to attend.
 
While official figures indicate a comfortable position — with production estimated at 73 lakh bales, imports at 5 lakh bales, and a carryover stock of 23 lakh bales — actual market availability is reportedly tight, with mill officials attributing the shortage to hoarding. Industry consumption is pegged at around 70–72 lakh bales.
   
“A delayed monsoon in key jute-growing areas like Murshidabad, Nadia, and Goalpara has pushed back sowing, and fresh arrivals may not come before September. This could cause a supply gap in July and August. Prices have already shot up to Rs 6,800–7,200 per quintal, much higher than the MSP of Rs 5,650,” former Indian Jute Mills Association chairman Sanjay Kajaria said. 

Despite this, the Jute Commissioner’s Office (JCO) has failed to activate any buffer release mechanism or take action against hoarding and speculative withholding, jute mills complained.
 
Many mills, especially in North Bengal, are reportedly operating only four to five days a week due to escalating costs and raw material procurement issues, Kajaria said. Some owners have expressed difficulties in meeting wage and statutory obligations.
 
The industry is hoping the ECJ meeting will lead to prompt interventions — including buffer stock release, measures to curb hoarding, and stricter enforcement of the MSP — to stabilise the market and ensure continued operations.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Jute Board jute industry Jute Jute mills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

