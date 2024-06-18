Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss: Can it be cured?

Alka Yagnik offered a word of caution to her fans, and said that everybody should be careful about using headphones

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik, known for her iconic voice that defined the 1990s Hindi film music, has revealed a troubling health condition. The singer announced that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural hearing loss following a sudden viral attack.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Yagnik opened up to her friends and fans, explaining her recent absence and requesting their support and understanding during this challenging time.

"To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware," Yagnik shared alongside a photo of herself.









She continued, "As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers." She also issued a warning to her fans and young colleagues about the dangers of exposure to very loud music and headphones, hinting at the health risks associated with it.

Alka said, "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support, I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…"

What is sensorineural hearing loss?

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs due to damage to the inner ear. Your ear consists of three parts: the outer, middle, and inner ear. Problems in the nerve pathways from the inner ear to the brain can also result in SNHL, which is the most common type of permanent hearing loss. Unfortunately, in most cases, medicine and surgery cannot reverse SNHL.

Causes of sensorineural hearing loss:

- Illnesses

- Ototoxic drugs (drugs toxic to hearing)

- Genetic factors

- Aging

- Physical trauma to the head

- Exposure to loud noises or explosions

Types of sensorineural nerve hearing loss:

- Bilateral SNHL: Affects both ears, often due to genetic factors, loud noise exposure, or illnesses like measles.

- Unilateral SNHL: Affects one ear, typically caused by a tumour, Meniere's disease, or a sudden loud noise.

- Asymmetrical SNHL: Both ears are affected, but one side is worse than the other.

Can sensorineural nerve hearing loss be cured?

While SNHL is not life-threatening, it can significantly impact communication and daily activities, making it a challenging condition to live with.