Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ambedkar favoured smaller states, proposed division of Bihar, MP, UP

Ambedkar favoured smaller states, proposed division of Bihar, MP, UP

Ambedkar supported the creation of states on linguistic lines but was deeply concerned about the formation of excessively large units

BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue

Ambedkar argued that smaller states would allow citizens to have more control over public spending and governance | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, believed that large states posed serious challenges to governance and democratic accountability while smaller states are more manageable and can ensure equitable development.

In his 1955 book "Thoughts on Linguistic States", he strongly advocated the division of big provinces like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, saying that "the present provinces are too large and not administrable".

Ambedkar supported the creation of states on linguistic lines but was deeply concerned about the formation of excessively large units.

"The idea of having bigger linguistic states is not a democratic idea at all. It is a clear departure from the fundamentals of democracy. It is an idea wholly incompatible with the idea of democracy, he wrote.

 

He suggested that states should be divided not only for administrative efficiency but also to ensure that no region or group felt marginalised. "Bihar should be divided into two states. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh should be divided into northern and southern Madhya Pradesh," Ambedkar recommended.

Also Read

Narendra Modi

'Congress insulted Ambedkar while he lived': PM Modi accuses party of bias

B R Ambedkar

Schools, colleges may shut in many states over Ambedkar Jayanti weekend

BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue

President, Vice Prez, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

BSP chief Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand

Mayawati announces return of Akash Anand to BSP minutes after he apologised

Criminal in handcuffs

Highlights: 9 held after stone-pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession in MP's Guna

While these proposals were not immediately acted upon, they gained relevance decades later. In 2000, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar and Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh.

Ambedkar also proposed the division of Uttar Pradesh into three states in the book.

He said that each of these three states should have a population of around two crore, which he considered the standard size for effective administration. Ambedkar also suggested that the capitals for these proposed states could be Meerut, Cawnpore (now Kanpur) and Allahabad (now Prayagraj), respectively.

In 2011, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati moved a proposal to split the state into four parts -- Purvanchal (Eastern UP), Paschim Pradesh (Western UP), Bundelkhand and Awadh (Central UP) -- for better administration. However, the UPA government at the Centre did not back the proposal.

Ambedkar argued that smaller states would allow citizens to have more control over public spending and governance.

"The bigger the state, the greater the demands for expenditure and the lesser the control over it by the people. In a small state there is the advantage of responsibility and accountability," he said.

He cautioned against emotional arguments driving the reorganisation of states, noting that "the love of the language is becoming a positive disintegrating force".

According to him, state boundaries should be drawn keeping national unity and administrative practicality in mind.

Political scientists say Ambedkar's views continue to resonate in contemporary debates over federalism and decentralisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

LIVE news: Congress changed Waqf rules for vote bank politics, says PM Modi

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi undergoing cancer treatment, to appeal against extradition

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi held in Belgium: Timeline of events leading to his arrest

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lays stone for new airport terminal

Salman Khan

Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

Topics : B R Ambedkar Ambedkar Ambedkar Jayanti Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon