Amid CJP protest march in Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan meets Amit Shah

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as thousands tried to march to Parliament as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest call to demand the former's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.

Officials said Pradhan met Shah at his office in the Parliament House complex. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for the affected students.

The outfit had given the call for the "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon session.

Thousands converged at Jantar Mantar on Monday morning and tried to march towards Parliament, pushing through barricades and braving police batons and tear gas.

Security has been tightened across New Delhi district, with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order.

The CJP said earlier in the day that the government had reached out to them for talks and two of its spokespersons would meet Union minister J P Nadda.