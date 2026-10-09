Amid reports of people filing bulk deletion requests, EC puts limits
The Election Commission has capped Form 7 applications to object to or seek deletion of voter names, aiming to curb bulk objections and ease the workload of election officials.
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Amid reports of people filing forms in bulk seeking removal of electors from voters lists, the Election Commission on Friday placed limits on individuals submitting such objections.
The EC has prescribed limits on the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can file to object to the inclusion of names or seek deletion of names from electoral rolls.
During the claims and objections period, an individual elector can file a maximum of 10 Form 7 applications throughout the entire period.
During continuous updating of electoral rolls, the limit is five applications per month.
The move aims to discourage bulk filing of unsubstantiated objections, reduce inconvenience to voters and ease the workload of election officials.
The poll authority wrote to all state chief electoral officers to put in place the new system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 10:16 PM IST