Amid reports of people filing bulk deletion requests, EC puts limits

Amid reports of people filing forms in bulk seeking removal of electors from voters lists, the Election Commission on Friday placed limits on individuals submitting such objections.

The EC has prescribed limits on the number of Form 7 applications an individual elector can file to object to the inclusion of names or seek deletion of names from electoral rolls.

During the claims and objections period, an individual elector can file a maximum of 10 Form 7 applications throughout the entire period.

During continuous updating of electoral rolls, the limit is five applications per month.

The move aims to discourage bulk filing of unsubstantiated objections, reduce inconvenience to voters and ease the workload of election officials.

The poll authority wrote to all state chief electoral officers to put in place the new system.