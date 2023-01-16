Delhi Assembly session to begin today; tussle with Guv to be discussed

Days after the face-off between the and Bharatiya Janata Party in the Mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, both the rival parties are going to meet on Monday at the first day of the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The First Day of the winter session will commence at 11 am today. The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended. Today, first of all, members will raise issues under rule 280.

In view of the tussle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in the past days regarding the powers of the government in Delhi, it is believed that the MLAs of the ruling party may come up with a proposal to discuss this issue in the assembly today. There is a possibility of discussion on the issue that the elected government should retain the right to give orders to the officials for development works in Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that several times in the past, the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly, has summoned officers on various issues and reprimanded them. The Privilege Committee has also questioned the officials, especially on the issues of the Delhi Jal Board fund and the non-supply of medicines to Mohalla Clinics and hospitals.

It is to be noted that even before the commencement of the session, the BJP is besieging the government on this issue. On Friday itself, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rambir Singh Bidhuri raised questions about the government by holding a press conference. He said that the government is evading accountability. Bidhuri has alleged that the Question Hour is not kept in the current session, he also demanded that instead of three days, the session should be of at least ten days.

Keeping in view of all these, it can be assumed that due to allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and AAP, the current session could be stormy.

Although, according to the list of businesses, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is to lay copies of the following on the Table of the House are, 7 Annual Report of Delhi Technological University for the year 2020-2023; CAG Audit Report on Annual Accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology for the year 2009-10 to 2017-18 alongwith Action Taken Report; 19' Annual Report of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20 (Hindi and English Version); 19th Annual Report of Pragati Power Corporation Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20; Annual Report of Delhi Transco Limited for the Financial Year 2019-20.

As per the list of businesses, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also introduce 'The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)