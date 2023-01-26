AAP to contest in 'as many seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, alleges BJP plans to dislodge Delhi govt
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
-
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said.
He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.
Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.
We will contest in as many seats as possible and there will be no pre-poll alliance, Sharma told a press conference here.
Time has come for the people of Nagaland to vote for good governance, honest politics and and overall development of the state with the elimination of corruption, he said on Wednesday evening.
Sharma also expressed hope that the party will go to the grassroots to bring the required change in the political scenario of Nagaland.
Keyho said people of the northeastern state want an AAP government, as the Nagas in Delhi, whether studying or working, have witnessed what good governance and fulfilment of promises mean under the Arvind Kejriwal government there.
AAP had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 10:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU