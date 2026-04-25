Ashok Lahiri: Technocrat turned politician who will spearhead NITI Aayog

Economist Ashok Lahiri has been appointed as the next vice chairman of NITI Aayog, succeeding the incumbent Suman Bery, who retires later this month.

Lahiri brings a rare mix of experience across government, the private sector, and electoral politics, currently serving as an MLA in the West Bengal Assembly.

After graduating from Presidency College, Kolkata, he earned his PhD from the Delhi School of Economics. Lahiri’s early intellectual footprint lies in an unlikely space for a macroeconomist: election analysis. In the 1980s, he worked with Prannoy Roy and David Butler on pioneering efforts to systematise Indian election data. Their work, including India Decides, helped shift political commentary from anecdote to empirical analysis.

Later, he held significant positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a senior economist and worked as a consultant for the World Bank, focusing on macroeconomic stability and structural reforms. He also served as the Director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (1998–2002), India's premier think tank for fiscal policy.

Lahiri rose to national prominence in 2002 upon his appointment as the 12th Chief Economic Adviser under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration. His reputation for technocratic neutrality was solidified when the incoming Manmohan Singh government retained him in 2004 for an additional three years—a rare gesture of bipartisan trust in India's polarised policy landscape.

The FRBM Act, legislated under the NDA and operationalised under the UPA, drew on analytical work from within the finance ministry, including contributions from Lahiri, who was part of the Kelkar Task Force that shaped its implementation framework.

Later, Lahiri moved to Manila as the executive director at the Asian Development Bank, handling regional development finance. Lahiri was appointed non-executive chairman of Bandhan Bank in 2015, around the time it transitioned into a universal bank. His role was primarily at the board level, contributing to governance and institutional consolidation. In 2017, he resigned from Bandhan Bank to join as a member of the 15th Finance Commission, where he played a pivotal role in deciding the revenue-sharing formula between the Centre and States.

After decades in policy circles, Lahiri transitioned into the world of grassroots politics in West Bengal. In the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party iNITIally fielded him from Alipurduar, but later shifted to Balurghat, from where he eventually contested and won, marking a rare case of a senior economist successfully crossing into electoral politics late in his career. BJP has not fielded him in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

The core argument in his book India In Search of Glory, published in 2023, is that India's weaknesses in basic service delivery reflect inadequate investments in the capacity of the Indian state to deliver these goals. A true proponent of fiscal discipline, with grassroots political experience, it will be interesting to see whether he reinvents the role of NITI Aayog as an honest broker between the states and Centre.