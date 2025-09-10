Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Australia Essence debuts nine Australian luxury brands in India spanning wellness, lifestyle, food and beverages, betting on the rise of aspirational premium consumers

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

The introductory portfolio includes gourmet ingredients (Pukara Estate), therapeutic honey (Bee-Fused Honey Co)| File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global house of brands platform Australia Essence on Wednesday announced its launch in India with nine premium Australian brands aimed at catering to the country’s expanding luxury consumer base.
 
With a portfolio spanning wellness and lifestyle products, food and beverages, the platform will adopt a hybrid go-to-market strategy, combining retail partnerships, hospitality tie-ups and selective direct-to-consumer initiatives.
 
The introductory portfolio includes gourmet ingredients (Pukara Estate), therapeutic honey (Bee-Fused Honey Co), ritual gifting with sandalwood (Silvalis), apparel (SA1NT and Star Grip Socks), sunglasses (Carve), premium alkaline water (Alka Power), protein-rich snacks (Blue Dinosaur) and plant-based dairy alternatives (OMG).
 
“The Indian premium economy is quite significant and we expect this to reach AUD 100 million by 2027, giving us the potential to grow exponentially. The new aspirational Indian consumer is moving away from luxury as indulgence to luxury as conscious consumption,” said Tim Thomas, founding chief executive officer of Australia Essence.
 
 
The platform estimates a serviceable market opportunity of AUD 500 million annually across its focus categories.

Also Read

National Australia Bank, NAB

National Australia Bank cuts 410 jobs, expands roles in India, Vietnam

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

Australian PM demands apology from senator for anti-Indian migrant remark

Australia, anti-immigration protest, anit-migration protest, Australia protest

Anti-immigration protests in Australia: Indians power economy, not flood it

Australia, anti-immigration protest, anit-migration protest, Australia protest

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Police officers stand at the scene after a car crashed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, September 1, 2025 | REUTERS

Man arrested after ramming car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney

 
Steady macroeconomic growth, upward social mobility and increased consumer spending are powering the Indian luxury market.
 
“With Australia Essence our aim is to go beyond commerce and build meaningful bridges between our two nations. I am excited to showcase Australian brands that represent quality, integrity and authenticity to India’s new generation of aspirational consumers,” said Steve Waugh, cricketer and co-founder of Australia Essence.
 
According to an April 2025 report by management consulting firm Kearney, the Indian luxury market had revenues of $7.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to approach $12 billion by 2028, a growth rate expected to outpace other luxury markets worldwide.
 
In the report titled India: The next luxury hotspot?, the Indian luxury buyer was classified into three categories: traditionally wealthy (40 per cent of the total addressable market in 2023), rising wealthy (37 per cent) and ambitious achievers (23 per cent).
 
It is this consumer segment that Australia Essence is targeting as it forays into India.
 
“We are very interested in categories such as intentional snacking and fresh produce that are yet to reach the Indian market, but which we are confident consumers here will appreciate — just like the success of Australian salmon after the Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed,” Thomas added.
 

More From This Section

Sushila Karki

News highlights: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head interim Nepal govt, local media reports

Jewellery, Indian consumers, consumer, shopping

Indian missions push gems, jewellery and textiles at global exhibitions

Air India

Indian airlines to start flights for Kathmandu int'l airport on Sep 11

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata condemns Nepal violence, mourns Ex-PM's wife, urges restraint

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

Topics : Australia LUXURY Brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEWho is Larry EllisonNepal UpdatesApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon