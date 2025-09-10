Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Global house of brands platform Australia Essence on Wednesday announced its launch in India with nine premium Australian brands aimed at catering to the country’s expanding luxury consumer base.
With a portfolio spanning wellness and lifestyle products, food and beverages, the platform will adopt a hybrid go-to-market strategy, combining retail partnerships, hospitality tie-ups and selective direct-to-consumer initiatives.
The introductory portfolio includes gourmet ingredients (Pukara Estate), therapeutic honey (Bee-Fused Honey Co), ritual gifting with sandalwood (Silvalis), apparel (SA1NT and Star Grip Socks), sunglasses (Carve), premium alkaline water (Alka Power), protein-rich snacks (Blue Dinosaur) and plant-based dairy alternatives (OMG).
“The Indian premium economy is quite significant and we expect this to reach AUD 100 million by 2027, giving us the potential to grow exponentially. The new aspirational Indian consumer is moving away from luxury as indulgence to luxury as conscious consumption,” said Tim Thomas, founding chief executive officer of Australia Essence.
The platform estimates a serviceable market opportunity of AUD 500 million annually across its focus categories.
Also Read
Steady macroeconomic growth, upward social mobility and increased consumer spending are powering the Indian luxury market.
“With Australia Essence our aim is to go beyond commerce and build meaningful bridges between our two nations. I am excited to showcase Australian brands that represent quality, integrity and authenticity to India’s new generation of aspirational consumers,” said Steve Waugh, cricketer and co-founder of Australia Essence.
According to an April 2025 report by management consulting firm Kearney, the Indian luxury market had revenues of $7.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to approach $12 billion by 2028, a growth rate expected to outpace other luxury markets worldwide.
In the report titled India: The next luxury hotspot?, the Indian luxury buyer was classified into three categories: traditionally wealthy (40 per cent of the total addressable market in 2023), rising wealthy (37 per cent) and ambitious achievers (23 per cent).
It is this consumer segment that Australia Essence is targeting as it forays into India.
“We are very interested in categories such as intentional snacking and fresh produce that are yet to reach the Indian market, but which we are confident consumers here will appreciate — just like the success of Australian salmon after the Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed,” Thomas added.