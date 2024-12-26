Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 11:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ayodhya Ram temple's anniversary to witness various programmes on Jan 11

Ayodhya Ram temple's anniversary to witness various programmes on Jan 11

Various rituals will be held at various locations inside the temple to commemorate the consecration

ram mandir

The Ram Lalla idol's consecration was designated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi.'. (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Various events are scheduled on January 11 at the Ayodhya Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

The Ram Lalla idol's consecration was designated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi.'.

Various rituals will be held at various locations inside the temple to commemorate the consecration.

"The first anniversary of the consecration of the Shri Vigraha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 11, 2025. This will be called Pratishtha Dwadashi," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote in Hindi in a post on X.

 

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena, Cong also contributed to Ram Mandir movement, says Sanjay Raut

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

No attempt to build Ayodhya mosque, reclaim given land: BJP leader to UP CM

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC grants bail to 14 accused in Mira Road communal violence case

Indian police

Security heightened for 'Babri demolition day' anniversary in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM Adityanath slams Opposition parties for trying to divide society

On January 11, the day will start with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda,. which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm.

Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

Prasad distribution will commence for devotees from morning.

A new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC down: Massive outage troubles passengers booking tatkal tickets

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news: Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, ticket sales halted, flights delayed

Cocaine, drugs

Drug cases rise to 654 in Navi Mumbai compared to 475 last year; 939 held

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi remembers bravery, sacrifice of 'Sahibzadas' on Veer Baal Diwas

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' amid cold wave and fog conditions

Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon