Home / India News / 'Not in control, lives in own world': HC slams Ramdev over Rooh Afza video

'Not in control, lives in own world': HC slams Ramdev over Rooh Afza video

Delhi High Court slams Ramdev for repeating Rooh Afza remarks, says he ignored court orders and may face contempt action

The court stated that Ramdev was 'not in control of anyone' and 'lived in his own world'.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday strongly reprimanded Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly repeating his controversial "sharbat jihad" comments against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza in a fresh video, despite earlier court warnings, reported LiveLaw.
 
The court stated that Ramdev was "not in control of anyone" and "lived in his own world", observing that his actions amounted to prima facie contempt of court.
 
The matter stems from a petition filed by the Hamdard National Foundation (India) against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd, accusing them of making objectionable remarks during the promotion of Patanjali’s "gulab sharbat". 
 
 
In earlier promotional material, Baba Ramdev had reportedly claimed that proceeds from Rooh Afza sales were being used to fund madrasas and mosques, controversially labelling the product as part of a so-called "sharbat jihad". The term sparked strong backlash and led to a stern response from the court.

On April 22, the Delhi High Court had criticised the remarks, stating they "shook the conscience" of the court and could not be justified. At that time, Ramdev gave an assurance that all related videos and advertisements would be removed, and he was directed to submit an affidavit pledging not to make such statements again.
 
However, during the hearing on Thursday, Hamdard’s counsel brought to the court's attention that a new video containing similar remarks had gone viral. Reacting to this, Justice Amit Bansal said, "In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here."
 
The judge criticised Ramdev’s conduct, saying, "He is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world."
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

